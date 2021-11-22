Michael Carrick: 'It's an emotional time for everyone'

Manchester United caretaker manager Michael Carrick is taking his first press conference since taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 
File pic of Michael Carrick at a Champions League press conference

Carrick is speaking alongside United captain Harry Maguire ahead of the Champions League meeting with Villareal.

Carrick said: "It's an emotional time for everyone at the club. I worked with Ole for three years and known him for a lot longer. To see him lose his job was tough for me and a lot of people at the club."

"I think you can tell from the emotion yesterday what he meant to everyone. Results are everything as much as you build the right environment you don't get what you deserve. A massive thank you from us all."

As for how long he is likely to stay in the role, Carrick said:  "My mindset is preparing the team for tomorrow. Give it my best. The club has been my life for an awful long time. I'm prepared to do it for however long it takes, whether it's one game, two games, or a little stretch longer than that. Right now, I'm not too sure. That's not something that's on my mind."

"It's not to be looking back right now. Of course I know in my mind what I could have done better, what could have been improved. I think it's important that everyone looks at themselves."

Asked if he plans to change anything about United's tactical approach, Carrick added:

"We'll have to wait and see. I've worked closely with Ole for a long time, and we do have similar beliefs. We did as players and we do as coaches and managers.

"Of course I've got my own personality. I'm not giving too much away. I'm very clear in my own mind what we want to do, how we want to play, how we go about it, and I'm looking forward to seeing that on the pitch."

