Former Match of the Day commentator Gerald Sinstadt has died

The BBC and ITV broadcaster became one of football's most recognisable and respected voices across the 1970s and beyond.
Former Match of the Day commentator Gerald Sinstadt has died

Gerald Sinstadt presenting Granada TV's Kick Off programme. Via YouTube

Wed, 10 Nov, 2021 - 16:04

Former football commentator Gerald Sinstadt has died, aged 91.

The BBC and ITV broadcaster became one of football's most recognisable and respected voices across the 1970s and beyond.

Sindstadt covered four World Cups for ITV between 1970 and 1982, before working on the Olympics for the BBC.

"He was a craftsman, a very good commentator and just a lovely man," said BBC Sport executive producer Andrew Clement.

Sinstadt was among the first commentators to highlight racial abuse from the terraces, during West Brom's 5-3 win at Manchester United in 1978.

Later in his career, Sinstadt was a regular on Football Focus and Match of the Day.

"He was a fantastic wordsmith, particularly when paying tribute to some of the greats of the game in obituaries," Clement told BBC Sport.

"His use of language was second to none and he was brilliant at putting words to pictures. He used to sit in on the edit, which was rare in those days. If I produced a shot for him, he would bring it to life with a perfectly chosen phrase or image. He crafted his pieces."

Sinstadt also commentated on golf for Channel 4.

Sky Sports commentator Gary Taphouse tweeted: "RIP Gerald Sinstadt , who has passed away at the age of 91: an instantly recognisable voice, and well known for numerous great goal calls over so many years."

Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson added: 'When I was a kid I got Gerald Sinstadt’s autograph; when I’d grown up I got his advice. “Supersub strikes again” was one of the great lines of commentary - so simple, so apt, so well delivered. Sad news."

More in this section

Uber International Cup 2019 After 233 caps, Brazil record-breaker Formiga to finally retire  
Bernardo Silva ruled out of World Cup qualifier Bernardo Silva ruled out of World Cup qualifier
Republic of Ireland v Poland - UEFA U17 Championship Qualifier Group 5 Cork City's Cathal Heffernan promoted to Ireland U18s for Spain training camp
FBL-EUR-C1-WOMEN-LYON-PSG

PSG player arrested after violent attack on her teammate

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up