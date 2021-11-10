Former Match of the Day commentator Gerald Sinstadt has died

Former football commentator Gerald Sinstadt has died, aged 91.

The BBC and ITV broadcaster became one of football's most recognisable and respected voices across the 1970s and beyond.

Sindstadt covered four World Cups for ITV between 1970 and 1982, before working on the Olympics for the BBC.

"He was a craftsman, a very good commentator and just a lovely man," said BBC Sport executive producer Andrew Clement.

Sinstadt was among the first commentators to highlight racial abuse from the terraces, during West Brom's 5-3 win at Manchester United in 1978.

Later in his career, Sinstadt was a regular on Football Focus and Match of the Day.

"He was a fantastic wordsmith, particularly when paying tribute to some of the greats of the game in obituaries," Clement told BBC Sport.

"His use of language was second to none and he was brilliant at putting words to pictures. He used to sit in on the edit, which was rare in those days. If I produced a shot for him, he would bring it to life with a perfectly chosen phrase or image. He crafted his pieces."

Sinstadt also commentated on golf for Channel 4.

Sky Sports commentator Gary Taphouse tweeted: "RIP Gerald Sinstadt , who has passed away at the age of 91: an instantly recognisable voice, and well known for numerous great goal calls over so many years."

Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson added: 'When I was a kid I got Gerald Sinstadt’s autograph; when I’d grown up I got his advice. “Supersub strikes again” was one of the great lines of commentary - so simple, so apt, so well delivered. Sad news."