Head Coach Adam Griggs has included six uncapped players in his squad for Ireland women's Autumn international series where they host the USA and Japan
Uncapped Munster duo included in Ireland squad for Autumn internationals

UL Bohemian’s Alana McInerney has been named in the Ireland squad. Picture: INPHO/Brian Reilly-Troy

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 10:52
Joel Slattery

Head Coach Adam Griggs has included six uncapped players in his squad for Ireland women's Autumn international series where they host the USA and Japan.

Munster duo Maeve Og O'Leary and Alana McInerney, Leinster's Mary Healy and Ella Roberts, and Connacht's Grace Browne Moran and Shannon Touhey are all named in the extended squad ahead of the Tests.

The clash with the Eagles on Friday, November 12 is set to be the first Women's international played at the RDS. It will be live on the RTÉ Player, while the visit of Japan to the same venue on November 20 will be broadcast on RTÉ2.

"We’re looking forward to two Test matches on home soil this November, and we’re excited about the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again," said team captain Ciara Griffin.

"A Friday night game under the lights promises to be a special occasion and we hope to see as many of our supporters as possible at the RDS."

IRELAND (squad for Autumn internationals):

Forwards (18): Lindsay Peat, Laura Feely, Katie O'Dwyer, Chloe Pearse, Linda Djougang, Leah Lyons, Mary Healy, Neve Jones, Cliodhna Moloney, Nichola Fryday, Aoife McDermott, Sam Monaghan, Grace Browne Moran, Ciara Griffin (captain), Anna Caplice, Hannah O'Connor, Edel McMahon, Maeve Og O'Leary.

Backs (15): Kathryn Dane, Ailsa Hughes, Stacey Flood, Enya Breen, Sene Naoupu, Eve Higgins, Shannon Touhey, Alana McInerny, Eimear Considine, Aoife Doyle, Laura Sheehan, Lauren Delany, Ella Roberts, Beibhinn Parsons, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe.

