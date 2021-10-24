Terrace Talk - Liverpool: Within 15 minutes Ole could see the writing on the wall – in blazing neon

You only think you’ve seen everything.

I said something like that after the Barcelona semi, but with this club you never quite know when they’re done.

And yesterday was second-gear Liverpool, lest we forget. It being United, there’ll be a thousand moratoriums bemoaning their awfulness, but this is a damn good team we’ve got now.

In the previous “bearpit” (ha!) the reds had overcome Atletico in an odd match. Odd because decisions went our way in the sort of intimidating atmosphere Dirty Diego thrives in.

There’s always been a pantomime element to football, but Simeone’s like a western baddie. No black hat, but everything else is.

Klopp got into a style discussion, unwise against somebody who’d previously schooled him. A dream start soon evaporated. We really need to stop doing that, but probably won’t.

Down to 10 men, the old tricks emerged, especially difficulties with gravity. That won them a penalty that should’ve been another equaliser, the referee desperate to ‘make amends’.

Even with the blindingly obvious, I was amazed he overturned it. As for no handshake, only the media get their tights knotted over such nonsense. Klopp has previous for not doing it himself.

And no Suarez vengeance, also amazing. Saving it for Anfield?

The Salah row rumbles on. Is it about money? Probably, though Mo’s salary might not be the true obstacle. It’s nice people saying you’re the best in the world, but what have you won?

Messi has a roomful of medals to display. Ronaldo? There’s probably a new annex in his palace to keep it all. Mo, not so much.

To stay successful, Liverpool need to approximate the squad investment happening elsewhere. After a year of lockdown and another new stand on the way, do you see John Henry doing that?

Klopp’s future intentions are also key, plus other stars staying silent if Salah gets his raise. The more you examine, the murkier it gets.

Klopp’s recouped 80% of his spending money, a staggering stat for an elite club. Remember Rafa’s endless complaints? He was indulged, compared to Jurgen.

Even a bigger chequebook might not entice him, if his heart’s set on another sabbatical. So much for enjoying the moment. We always find a fatal future whirlpool to dive headlong into, don’t we?

Speaking of fatal destinations, there was the small matter of Old Trafford to contend with. Ole’s been on shaky ground, relying on big bad us to rally the peasants, with digs at Klopp and Carragher.

Our ex-defender was the only person to criticise Solskjaer? Has he not heard from Scholes lately? Mancs may be many unpleasant things, but stupid isn’t one of them.

Results are the main guarantee of conviction, ultimately. Within 15 minutes Ole could see the writing on the wall — in blazing neon.

I wasn’t happy about the same midfield three in three consecutive games. That, and a bad pass, did for Milner, while Pogba did for Keita. It was obvious someone would get hurt when Taylor let Ronaldo off with shocking petulance at 4-0. He was forced to check Pogba’s tackle again, but we’ve had arguments about Manchester-born referees before. If we’re going to keep scoring five goals, though, give Fergie the whistle for all I care.

Whatever they decide to pay Salah, let’s hope it’s not per goal; we’d be bankrupt in two years. What a player he is.

Hope it’s not bad for Keita, as he genuinely looks the part now. Subbed in Spain, many focused on that not his extraordinary goal. There’s a real player there, as long as his powdery bones can hold out.

“Ole must stay” went the song. I sang something similar in 1990, and regretted it ever since, but call me irresponsible; we’re on safer ground this time.

With injuries increasing we face a stern couple of months chasing strong City and Chelsea squads, but we’ve just witnessed the impossible. Again.

Write them off at your peril.