Luxembourg on U21s' minds despite Montenegro uncertainty

Jim Crawford insists the ongoing uncertainty over next week’s Montenegro trip will not distract his Republic of Ireland U21 side as they look to claim all three points against Luxembourg in tomorrow’s European Championship qualifier in Tallaght.

As things stand the U21 boss will have to go to Eastern Europe next week with a very different, home-based squad due to the fact that Montenegro is on the UK’s Covid red list and players returning to clubs there would have to quarantine following the trip

Efforts have been made by the FAI, in conjunction with the English FA, to obtain exemptions from players from such rulings and Crawford is expecting an update on that process from London at some point today.

In the meantime, he has had to name a second, provisional squad made up of SSE Airtricity League players who arrive in camp later today and will train separately today and tomorrow with the second game of the international window in mind.

“It's certainly not a distraction because I'm fully focused on the game against Luxembourg tomorrow,” said Crawford. “But there's been no word, we still don't know. We're just carrying on regardless. We've got a group coming in later on and they'll train.

“We've just got to prepare as we've been instructed by Uefa. Whether that changes between now and Tuesday, I don't know, but we just can't rely on anybody else in a situation like this.

“We need to prepare and prepare well because Montenegro will be a really difficult challenge, as they've shown already against the likes of Sweden and Italy.”

Crawford’s plans for the Luxembourg tie have been complicated as well, though not nearly to the same extent, by issues with Will Ferry who has been hampered by a hamstring issue and Ollie O’Neill of Fulham who has been unwell with a bug.

Neither has trained yet this week but are due to take part in today’s session. The manager has already admitted that their situations will "impact" on the starting XI. Ferry, on loan at Crawley Town from Southampton, started the first two qualifiers, against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Luxembourg.

O’Neill has yet to be capped.