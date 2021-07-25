Andy Murray forced to withdraw from men’s singles in Tokyo due to thigh strain

Andy Murray forced to withdraw from men’s singles in Tokyo due to thigh strain
Andy Murray, left, with focus on playing doubles with Joe Salisbury (Seth Wenig/AP)
Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 04:38
Eleanor Crooks, PA Tennis Correspondent, Tokyo

Andy Murray’s bid for a third straight Olympic singles gold medal ended before it began when he withdrew ahead of his first match with a minor thigh strain.

The Scot had been due to take on ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada on Sunday but was replaced on the order of play by Australian Max Purcell.

Murray had been upbeat about his prospects after an excellent doubles victory with Joe Salisbury on Saturday but experienced tightness in his quad muscle and was advised not to try to compete in both events.

Andy Murray had looked in good shape during his opening doubles match (Seth Wenig/AP)

Murray and Salisbury’s form on Saturday, when they defeated French Open champions Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut, suggested they could be medal contenders.

The three-time grand slam champion said: “I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe.”

Murray is the only tennis player ever to win back-to-back singles gold medals, and it appears highly likely his last chance to add to that haul has now gone.

Speaking after his doubles victory on Saturday, Murray had said: “I do like the conditions here in terms of how the court plays and everything.

“Obviously not an easy one against Felix but I’ve played well in the practice sets and the practice matches that I’ve had and obviously today was a good one for the confidence. I think I’ll be all right.”

But this is yet another physical setback for the Scot, who has been unable to play consistently since his comeback from hip resurfacing surgery two and a half years ago.

More in this section

Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps - FAI Cup First Round FAI Cup: Shootout drama in Drogheda; Harps need extra time against non-league opponents
Marvin da Graça with Jason Knight 27/3/2021 Ankle injury rules Jason Knight out of September World Cup qualifiers
Manchester United v Rochdale - Carabao Cup - Third Round - Old Trafford Man City name Brian Barry-Murphy as new development squad manager
tennisplace: ukplace: scotland
Queens Park Rangers v Manchester United - Pre Season Friendly - Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Ministers eye vaccine passports for Premier League matches and large events

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up