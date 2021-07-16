Celtic sign Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe

Furuhashi is currently top scorer in the ongoing J1 League season with 14 goals
Celtic sign Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe

Celtic Park

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 09:57
PA

Celtic have announced the signing of Japan forward Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe on a four-year contract.

The transfer, which is subject to international clearance, sees Furuhashi move to the Scottish Premiership from the J1 League, where he is currently top scorer in the ongoing 2021 season with 14 goals.

Furuhashi, a now ex-team-mate of Vissel Kobe captain Andres Iniesta, is the Hoops’ fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Liam Shaw and Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday and Liel Abada from Maccabi Petah Tikva.

Parkhead manager Ange Postecoglou said: “We are delighted to bring Kyogo Furuhashi to Celtic. He is a player of real quality and clearly someone I know well.

“I think he will add something special to our squad and I am sure the way he plays will excite our supporters. We look forward to welcoming him to Celtic.” 

Furuhashi, who has scored three times in six internationals for Japan, helped to win Vissel Kobe’s only two trophies in their history.

He was part of the side that lifted the Emperor’s Cup on New Year’s Day in 2020 after a 2-0 victory over Kashima Antlers at Tokyo’s National Stadium, while he was also involved in the subsequent Japanese Super Cup triumph.

On that occasion, the J1 League champions, Yokohama F Marinos, were managed by Postecoglou, with Furuhashi scoring in an entertaining 3-3 draw before Vissel Kobe got their hands on the trophy after winning a penalty shoot-out.

More in this section

Bukayo Saka urges social media platforms to act after racial abuse Bukayo Saka urges social media platforms to act after racial abuse
David Parkhouse reacts to a missed chance 21/6/2021 League of Ireland preview: Plenty of interest in Derry City's David Parkhouse
Georgie Kelly celebrates scoring their second goal with his teammates 15/7/2021 Dawson Devoy at home on the big stage as Bohs blitz Stjarnan
#celtic
Celtic sign Japan international Kyogo Furuhashi from Vissel Kobe

Football rumours: Arsenal enters the race for Tammy Abraham

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up