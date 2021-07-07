For never losing the run of themselves, Denmark are already winners

Post-match mixed zones are danger zones at the best of times, never mind being a lone traveller in a foreign country.

Separating press from players are four-feet high steel barriers, but the chasm is even wider.

All manner of antics are employed by the protagonists to navigate the area between the dressing-room and team bus, a veritable purgatory for all concerned.

Headphones are the default mechanism. Hear no evil, so don’t see it. Others are more adventurous, such as the Irish midfielder whose smirk disappeared when the phone he’d glued to his ear while drowning out requests from hacks rang loudly.

Covering Ireland’s opposition during the last five tournament qualifying campaigns provided plenty of insight to such diversionary tactics. The demands were modest; a giblet or three on their views of the upcoming challenge posed by our great nation.

It needn’t be trash-talk — although that was welcome — and the more high-profile the player, the better. Zlatan Ibrahimović fulfilled the brief, albeit in the third person.

“What do you make of Ireland?” enquired this reporter at the end of a long queue.

“Zlatan fears no opponents”, he deadpanned.

“Lovely, but any Irish player who has impressed you in the campaign so far?”

“Sweden will qualify for the 2014 World Cup. The other place will go to either Germany, Austria, or Ireland”.

In keeping with their playing traits, Robert Lewandowski was more clinical than Zlatan.

“I’m sorry, but I don’t speak English,” the Pole muttered in immaculate English.

A month after that win over Germany in Warsaw, our eyes connect again in the cavernous bowels of Georgia’s national stadium.

“Are you English media?” he demurs, immediately suspicious of transfer talk.

Relief at the response carried no guarantees. “I still don’t speak English, my Irish friend, but here’s someone who does,” he declared, collaring the oblivious Lukasz Fabiański while fleeing the scene. Admonishment gave way to admiration. What a pro.

If only they were all like Denmark.

Repetition in the World Cup play-off, Uefa Nations League, and European qualifiers presented no pain to this roving reporter.

It was like being back on the Junior Soccer beat. Access was an entitlement, not a chore. Pre-match or post-match, no player was beyond reach. Christian Eriksen, Kasper Schmeichel, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg … take your pick. And then pick another. The ring of steel vanished.

Even the manager Åge Hareide was a willing participant. “Here’s his number and he’s awaiting your call,” advised Jakob, the DBU’s press officer.

It wasn’t an act. Following the Danes for five of their eight European qualifiers, viewing from an independent vantage point their conduct on and off the pitch, confirmed the decency within.

In the minutes, hours, and days after Eriksen suffered his cardiac arrest on the Parken Stadium pitch three and a half weeks ago, the world could see it first-hand too. Not that other national teams would have reacted differently to such an emergency, but theirs is a cultural setting.

From 51st in the world rankings in 2017 to their current high of 10, and within 90 minutes of reaching a major tournament final, the ascent has centred on collegiality.

Eriksen is the star without being treated like one. It wasn’t Martin Braithwaite’s fault that Barcelona made him their least glamorous recruit. Kasper Dolberg of Nice has come to the fore, Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard is thriving amid the unfortunate circumstances of Eriksen’s absence, while Atalanta will do well to hold onto Joakim Maehle.

Kasper Hjulmand is finishing what Hareide developed over five years, a unit more than the sum of its parts, sufficiently durable to prosper deep into the tournament despite the Eriksen trauma and back-to-back defeats.

It continues a pattern seen in their first qualifier of the competition. Trailing 3-0 to Switzerland with seven minutes left, Denmark delivered a blitz to eke out a point.

Back at their Novotel base, it crept just past midnight when the songs began to belt out of their function room.

Schmeichel emerged with a trophy in hand — the equivalent of the orange jersey Ireland’s worst trainer was forced to don the next day.

A rare blunder for the third Swiss goal wasn’t papered over, but he saw the funny side and ordered a tray of drinks; liquors for most, something softer for the teetotallers. Together they clinked glasses, toasting a solid start to their quest for a third successive qualification.

It was just six months after they took strike action to acquire commercial rights and the team were unbeaten in open play for three and a half years.

This was just the start, they declared, but nobody anticipated the toil and anguish endured along the journey to Wembley.

Win or lose tonight, they’ll be open and honest afterwards, setting the template for those with notions.