Match action kicks memories into play

It is passing strange how one can look at a big soccer clash in Wembley at the beginning of this sporting week and pick out one's own points of interest that have little enough to do with the game being played on the field.

It happened to me dramatically last Tuesday and that, for certain, is a bizarre enough element of the pure truth we specialise in here.

Backtracking a little for the moment, and reflecting my nationalist background many decades ago in Fermanagh, I confess freely that I was hoping that Germany would blitz the English off the field.

As ye know well that didn't happen at all and it is they who were the victims of the blitz around the ball.

By the end of the game they were a thoroughly defeated outfit and could have lost the clash by an even wider margin than they did.

That being so can I return to my personal interest points as the big game ebbed and flowed and I was groaning in front of the flickering TV screen in Killaloe.

The Maguires

You see it is probably true that English defender Harry Maguire was the man of the match right from the beginning of the action and I grew up surrounded by thousands of Maguires in what is their ancestral county where they once ruled as clan kings.

Furthermore, Harry Maguire, dark and swarthy, is equipped with the clan countenance to this day.

If I met him by accident over in England years ago, before he became famous, there is a fair chance I could have identified him as a Maguire. Again an example of the probable genetic truth.

The Grealishs

I was delighted to escape Fermanagh as a cub reporter at the earliest possible opportunity and head West across the Border down to Boyle in County Roscommon.

And it was here, around the fabled Plains of Boyle, that I quickly encountered many families named Grealish for the first time.

Decent hard-working folk they were too, all of them, and good Gaelic footballers, many of them, for their local clubs.

If you were marking any of them in a club game, as I did once or twice in my time, you were certain to be shouldered hard-though fairly-by your nearest Grealish opponent.

They had a sharp edge to their play for sure and I remembered that when viewing the Wembley tussle when Jack Grealish was introduced as a substitute in the second half.

He got a yellow card for a sharp tackle in the first couple of minutes but later, as ye all know by now, Jack Grealish had a splendid game for England and had a boot in the execution of both English goals.

Again a sporting truth.

Victory

So, even though it destroyed my dream of a German victory, I reflected later, with genuine pleasure, that England might not have triumphed at all were it not for the fact they were fortified in their resolve by a Maguire and a Grealish.

'Tis a pity they are not plying their trade for us,I suppose, but sure that's a matter for another day and another game.

We can suffer from a sporting overdose from the activities of teams in all the codes at this time of the year.

The GAA calendar is exploding all over the place with football, hurling, and camogie clashes and the beginning of the hotly contested championships without any backdoor for the vanquished.

A hurling clash between Clare and neighbours Tipperary will grab the headlines this weekend, for example, and the football championships will again be dominated by Dublin and Kerry, with, I confidently predict, Dublin once again capturing Sam Maguire when all is over in Croke Park.

And there's another Maguire, sadly, that will never come to reside in my home county in my lifetime no matter how long I survive.

Farewell for now and stay safe.