Declan Bonner admits Ulster SFC is not fair to participants

Not since Cavan in 1948 has an Ulster team won a knockout Sam Maguire Cup from the preliminary round of the province, and Donegal manager Declan Bonner knows the magnitude of the task in front of his team.

Nine years ago, the county went all the way from that starting point, and while they did not require the safety net of the qualifier system, it was there. Now Bonner and his men must walk the tightrope with no protection.

In such a cutthroat province, Donegal are also drawn on the toughest side of the draw, which could finish as early as it starts against Down on Sunday. Dublin and Kerry don’t have it half as difficult in making the All-Ireland Series, but Bonner is getting on with it.

“It’s a true statement,” he says of Donegal’s passage being more difficult than other All-Ireland contenders.

“There’s nothing we can do about it at the moment. I know there is word of some change coming down the line, but is it a fair system at the minute? Probably not.

“Ulster is the championship, there is no doubt about it. A team came out of nowhere last year and won Ulster. Every game is highly, highly competitive, and you have to be ready for it.

“All we’re looking for at the minute is to get over the line on Sunday and get into an Ulster quarter-final.”

Having won two as a manager and two as a player, Bonner appreciates those provincial titles. At the same time, he says the championship system can be altered.

“I think it can be looked at, no doubt about that. Getting to the Ulster final in nine of the last 10 years is huge, to be quite honest, because we went many years without getting to an Ulster final.

“We contested five on the trot from ’89 to ’93, but those years were few and far between a long, long time before that and even after that. It is competitive, and the top teams in Division 1 this year are still playing Division 1 football next season.

“It’s a long route to go if you’re looking at Croke Park at the end of August — but from our point of view, it’s Newry on Sunday and we’re looking forward to that.”

Meanwhile, Bonner reports that Donegal captain Michael Murphy is in line to play against Down in this Sunday’s Ulster SFC preliminary round. The Glenswilly man came off early with a hamstring complaint in last month’s Division 1 North draw with Monaghan in Ballybofey.

“Michael has been back over the last week, so we’re hopeful that he’s going to be okay and ready to go. A couple more training sessions to go through [Tuesday and Thursday] and we’ll keep an eye on that. We’ll make our decision after those two sessions, but at the moment he’s good to go.”

Odhrán MacNiallais missed out this weekend as he recovers from a soft-tissue injury, but Paul and Jamie Brennan will be available.