Cork All-Ireland winner Ciarán Sheehan a doubt for championship opener

Cork footballers Ciarán Sheehan, Sean Powter, and Daniel O'Mahony will miss Saturday’s Division 2 relegation play-off against Westmeath because of injury, with Sheehan also in danger of missing the county’s Munster SFC semi-final on July 10, manager Ronan McCarthy has said.
All three players were forced off through injury during the county’s one-point win away to Clare on Sunday week last, the hamstring setbacks suffered by Powter and O’Mahony and the meniscus ligament injury incurred by Sheehan in Ennis ruling them out of this weekend’s relegation play-off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
But while defenders Powter and O’Mahony will be available for the county’s Munster semi-final against either Limerick or Waterford on Saturday, July 10, manager Ronan McCarthy said there is a question mark over whether Sheehan’s knee troubles will have subsided in time for Cork’s championship opener.
Having returned to the Cork set-up last year, the former AFL player featured heavily during the county's unbeaten League run in Division 3, but a subsequent knee injury meant he played no part in either of their Championship outings.
“Ciarán met the consultant on Tuesday. We'll just have to monitor his knee injury a bit closer over the next few weeks. He is the one we are unsure of at the moment,” replied McCarthy when asked if the 2010 All-Ireland winner will make the July 10 fixture.
“Daniel will be out for a few weeks, but he'll be back in time for the Championship, the same with Sean Powter.” Knocknagree’s O’Mahony and Powter started all three Cork games in Division 2 South, with Sheehan used off the bench in the opening round defeat to Kildare before earning inclusion from the off in the wins over Laois and Clare.
This Saturday’s fixture throws in at 2pm. The loser will be relegated to Division 3 for 2022.