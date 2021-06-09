Cork All-Ireland winner Ciarán Sheehan a doubt for championship opener

Cork footballers Ciarán Sheehan, Sean Powter, and Daniel O'Mahony will miss Saturday’s Division 2 relegation play-off against Westmeath because of injury, with Sheehan also in danger of missing the county’s Munster SFC semi-final on July 10, manager Ronan McCarthy has said.

All three players were forced off through injury during the county’s one-point win away to Clare on Sunday week last, the hamstring setbacks suffered by Powter and O’Mahony and the meniscus ligament injury incurred by Sheehan in Ennis ruling them out of this weekend’s relegation play-off at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.