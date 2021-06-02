IRFU insisted on one-year deal for Munster recruit Jason Jenkins 

Jason Jenkins’s controversial move to Munster met with no objections from the IRFU, although the governing body insisted on a one-year deal so as not to disrupt the development of the province’s promising young forwards.

Munster attracted criticism at the end of March when they announced the capture for next season of former Bulls and Springbok lock Jenkins from Japanese club Toyota Verblitz as a replacement for CJ Stander following the Ireland back-rower’s surprise decision to retire at the end of the current campaign.

Munster have a number of exciting young back-row and second-row prospects under contract and already competing for gametime and the fear is that Jenkins’s arrival will further diminish their opportunities to progress.

IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora, who negotiates all incoming player contracts, on Wednesday insisted those opportunities for playing time would not be hindered and implied Jenkins was a stopgap solution to a short-term problem caused by Stander’s surprise departure.

“With CJ leaving at very short notice it disrupted (Munster’s) planning around what they needed going forward and the balance of their team. There are plans in place around how we intend bringing some of the younger players through and what sort of gametime and exposure they get and it was based around CJ being here.

“When CJ left, we discussed how we were going to deal with it and we looked at a particular type of player that would be suitable to replace CJ and the term and tenure of the contract that would fit back into the model. A one-year tenure was agreed between ourselves and Munster and therefore they had to find someone who suited what they needed and was happy to take a one-year deal. That’s how we came up with the decision that was made.”

Nucifora also spoke about Stander’s decision to quit rugby at the age of 31 and return to his native South Africa after nine years at Munster and having earned 51 Ireland caps since his qualification on residency rules. The IRFU Performance Director said he was happy with the contract offer made by his organisation but turned down by Stander.

“Yeah, absolutely. I’d never divulge private conversations but I can tell you that after we delivered an offer to CJ, he came back and spoke with me and he was really appreciative of the offer he was given and conveyed that to me personally. So it certainly had nothing to do with the financial elements of the offer that was made to CJ.

“He has been a valuable player for Irish Rugby for a long time. We’d love to have seen him play on but he made a personal decision that was important to him, and we respect that.

“All the players make personal decisions, they all different things that motivate them and drive them and form the basis of their decisions. Money is one of them but it’s not the only thing they weigh up when they make decisions.

“So we’re really disappointed that CJ won’t be with us but he has been an unbelievable player for Ireland and for Munster for many years and we wish him the best going forward.”

One of Ireland’s most pressing central contract concerns remains that of Tadhg Furlong, who signed only a one-year extension to his current deal that means the Leinster and Lions tighthead prop will be out of contract again in the summer of 2022, a year out from the World Cup.

“The players all looked at the contract negotiation differently,” Nucifora said. “We’d have loved to have contracted Tadhg for longer, but that was his choice to sit back and say maybe the landscape will change in 12 months. That's his prerogative.

“We’re happy he’s staying on, hopefully when we get back to the negotiation table we can convince him that staying is the best choice.

“All we can do is operate within the financial boundaries and capacity that we have, what we've tried to do over the last five or six years we have continued to develop players to try and make sure we're not depending on one player as much as they're all important.

“A few years ago when Mike Ross was the tighthead, who would have thought we’d have two tightheads (Furlong and Andrew Porter) on a Lions tour.

"So, player development underpins what we do. We're hopeful, I know the players appreciate what Irish Rugby does for them but at the end of the day it's an individual decision as to where they want to play.”

Nucifora, though, admitted that professional rugby had to continue operating under severe financial constraints after the Covid-19 pandemic kept stadia closed for 15 months. He said the IRFU, having lost €35 million in 2020 was on course to lose another €30m this year, and that business had to come first when deciding not to renew contracts of players including fan favourites Quinn Roux in Connacht, and James Cronin at Munster.

“Rugby is a business too, and you get to a point where you’ve got to look at affordability. Sometimes you get to a point where you might have talent coming through and it’s a decision that has to be made around cost-benefit and that’s the brutal truth in professional sport sometimes.

“You have to say ‘okay, we can’t afford to pay that much for a particular player, we have X, Y or Z coming through underneath, they’re going to be worth more over time, they’ve got longevity in the position and we have to keep that churn in that particular position going.

“They’re the decisions that have to be made sometimes and it’s unfortunate because you’re dealing with people but at the same time it’s a business and you have to make business decisions as well as trying to look after them as people. That’s just the way that professional sport works unfortunately.”