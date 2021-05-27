Zinedine Zidane departs Real Madrid again

Real Madrid have announced the departure of head coach Zinedine Zidane.
File photo dated 05-05-2021 of Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Real Madrid have announced the departure of head coach Zinedine Zidane. 

Thu, 27 May, 2021 - 11:46

Real were unsuccessful in defending their LaLiga crown this season, finishing runners-up to city rival Atletico, and Zidane has opted to end his second spell in charge.

A club statement read: "Real Madrid CF announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to end his current stage as coach of our club.

"It is now time to respect his decision and show him our appreciation for his professionalism, dedication and passion in all these years, and for what his figure represents for Real Madrid."

Real have failed to win a trophy for the first time in 11 years this season and the Frenchman, 48, has informed the club he has decided to step down.

Real added: "Zidane is one of Real Madrid's great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club.

"He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.

