10-man Porto stun Juve in thriller, Haaland sends Dortmund to quarter-finals 

Juventus 3 Porto 2 (aet, 4-4 on agg, Porto win on away goals)

Sergio Oliveira scored in extra time to send 10-man Porto into the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite a thrilling 3-2 loss on the night to Juventus in Turin.

Porto were down to 10 after Mehdi Taremi's sending off but dug in as the match finished 2-1 after normal time, 4-4 on aggregate.

Sergio Oliveira also netted Porto's first goal, from the penalty spot, but Federico Chiesa scored twice in the second half to level the tie for Juventus and send the match into extra time.

Porto appeared to have all but won it before Adrien Rabiot reduced the deficit three minutes from time to set up a tense finale.

Juventus: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Demiral,Bonucci (de Ligt 75), Alex Sandro, Ramsey (McKennie 75), Rabiot, Arthur (Kulusevski 102), Chiesa (Bernardeschi 102), Morata, Ronaldo.

FC Porto: Marchesin, Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi (Diaz 71), Corona (Diogo Leite 118), Sergio Oliveira (N'Diaye 118), Uribe (Grujic 90), Otavio (Sarr 62),Marega (Martinez 106),Taremi. Subs Not Used: Felipe Anderson,Evanilson,Nanu,Vieira, Francisco Conceicao,Costa.

Ref: Bjorn Kuipers (Holland).

Borussia Dortmund 2 Sevilla 2 (Dortmund win 5-4 on agg)

Erling Haaland scored twice for Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League quarterfinals in a heated 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

Haaland took his season tally to 10 goals for Dortmund to progress with a 5-4 win on aggregate. The Bundesliga team won the first leg of their last-16 tie 3-2 in Seville, where Haaland also scored two.

The Norwegian has 20 altogether in just 14 appearances in Europe’s premier tournament in his young career, and he was the key factor in Dortmund advancing.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice for Sevilla to set up a dramatic finale.

Borussia Dortmund: Hitz, Morey (Meunier 90),Can,Hummels, Schulz (Zagadou 89),Bellingham,Delaney,Dahoud, Hazard (Passlack 67),Haaland,Reus.

Sevilla: Bounou,Jesus Navas,Kounde,Diego Carlos,Acuna, Jordan (Gomez 60),Fernando (Rakitic 86),Rodriguez (Torres 79), Suso (Munir 86),En-Nesyri,Ocampos (de Jong 60).

Ref: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)