10-man Porto stun Juve in thriller, Haaland sends Dortmund to quarter-finals 

Sergio Oliveira scored in extra time to send 10-man Porto into the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite a thrilling 3-2 loss on the night to Juventus in Turin.
10-man Porto stun Juve in thriller, Haaland sends Dortmund to quarter-finals 

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after failing to score during the Champions League match against Porto in Turin. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Tue, 09 Mar, 2021 - 23:07

Juventus 3 Porto 2 (aet, 4-4 on agg, Porto win on away goals)

Sergio Oliveira scored in extra time to send 10-man Porto into the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite a thrilling 3-2 loss on the night to Juventus in Turin.

Porto  were down to 10 after Mehdi Taremi's sending off but  dug in as the match finished 2-1 after normal time, 4-4 on aggregate.

Sergio Oliveira also netted Porto's first goal, from the penalty spot, but Federico Chiesa scored twice in the second half to level the tie for Juventus and send the match into extra time.

Porto appeared to have all but won it before Adrien Rabiot reduced the deficit three minutes from time to set up a tense finale.

Juventus: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Demiral,Bonucci (de Ligt 75), Alex Sandro, Ramsey (McKennie 75), Rabiot, Arthur (Kulusevski 102), Chiesa (Bernardeschi 102), Morata, Ronaldo. 

FC Porto: Marchesin, Manafa, Mbemba, Pepe, Sanusi (Diaz 71), Corona (Diogo Leite 118), Sergio Oliveira (N'Diaye 118), Uribe (Grujic 90), Otavio (Sarr 62),Marega (Martinez 106),Taremi. Subs Not Used: Felipe Anderson,Evanilson,Nanu,Vieira, Francisco Conceicao,Costa. 

Ref: Bjorn Kuipers (Holland).

Borussia Dortmund 2 Sevilla 2 (Dortmund win 5-4 on agg)

Erling Haaland scored twice for Borussia Dortmund to reach the Champions League quarterfinals in a heated 2-2 draw with Sevilla.

Haaland took his season tally to 10 goals for Dortmund to progress with a 5-4 win on aggregate. The Bundesliga team won the first leg of their last-16 tie 3-2 in Seville, where Haaland also scored two.

The Norwegian has 20 altogether in just 14 appearances in Europe’s premier tournament in his young career, and he was the key factor in Dortmund advancing.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored twice for Sevilla to set up a dramatic finale.

Borussia Dortmund: Hitz, Morey (Meunier 90),Can,Hummels, Schulz (Zagadou 89),Bellingham,Delaney,Dahoud, Hazard (Passlack 67),Haaland,Reus. 

Sevilla: Bounou,Jesus Navas,Kounde,Diego Carlos,Acuna, Jordan (Gomez 60),Fernando (Rakitic 86),Rodriguez (Torres 79), Suso (Munir 86),En-Nesyri,Ocampos (de Jong 60). 

Ref: Cuneyt Cakir (Turkey)

More in this section

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Pep Guardiola may not give Sergio Aguero much game time as contract runs down
Burnley v Manchester United - Premier League - Turf Moor Edinson Cavani ‘does not feel comfortable’ at Manchester United, says his father
Liverpool Legends v Milan Glorie - Legends Match - Anfield Stadium Steven Gerrard: 'Liverpool fans don’t want me as manager, they want Jurgen Klopp to stay for many years'
Italy Soccer Champions League

Juventus shocked by 10-man Porto while Erling Haaland fires Borussia Dortmund through

READ NOW

Latest

Join us for a special evening of Cheltenham chat on Friday March 12 at 6.30pm with racing legend and Irish Examiner columnist Ruby Walsh, Irish Examiner racing correspondent Tommy Lyons, and former champion jockey and tv presenter Mick Fitzgerald, author of Better than Sex.
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up