France head coach Fabien Galthie tests positive for Covid-19

Galthie and another member of France’s backroom staff have tested positive for Covid-19, with both starting isolation on Monday
France head coach Fabien Galthie tests positive for Covid-19

Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA

Tue, 16 Feb, 2021 - 17:59
Nick Purewal

France head coach Fabien Galthie has tested positive for Covid-19.

Les Bleus are next in Guinness Six Nations action on Sunday, February 28 when they take on Scotland at the Stade de France.

Galthie and another member of France’s backroom staff have tested positive for Covid-19, with both starting isolation on Monday.

All of France’s players and the rest of the backroom staff have returned fresh negative test results.

“The coach of the France rugby team, Fabien Galthie, was diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today,” read a France statement.

“This diagnosis was established following a test this morning, in verification of a PCR test carried out the day before.

“During this test the France group tested negative with the exception of two members of the management, including Fabien Galthie.

“In accordance with the health protocol in force, the two members of the management whose isolation began yesterday (Monday) evening, will continue to isolate themselves for seven days.

“Their activities will continue to be carried out remotely. To date, no symptoms have been observed.

France have made a strong start to the Six Nations campaign (Brian Lawless/PA)

“An additional test on Wednesday morning at the National Rugby Centre will be carried out with the entire France group.

“Tests will be carried out at home on Friday, as well as on Sunday evening at the National Rugby Centre.”

France are due to name their 31-man squad to prepare for the Scotland game on Wednesday evening.

Galthie’s resurgent Les Bleus have won both of their Six Nations matches so far, thumping Italy 50-10 and edging out Ireland 15-13 in Dublin.

More in this section

David Alaba file photo David Alaba confirms he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season
Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Emirates FA Cup - Fifth Round - King Power Stadium Mike Dean returns to referee Burnley v West Brom after online death threats
Manchester United v Everton - Premier League - Old Trafford Mason Greenwood vows to repay Manchester United for backing him after signing new deal
francepa-sourceplace: ukplace: scotland
St Johnstone v Celtic - Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership - McDiarmid Park

Neil Lennon ‘quite comfortable’ about position amid Celtic performance review

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up