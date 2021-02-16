Andy Farrell wants Ireland players to show character with three victories

Andy Farrell has urged his players to show the best version of themselves and deliver three victories from Ireland’s remaining games in the 2021 Guinness Six Nations.

Sunday’s 15-13 home defeat to France followed a first-round 21-16 loss to Wales in Cardiff seven days earlier, the worst start to a championship campaign in Six Nations history, and since the 1998 Five Nations.

Both losses have frustrated head coach Farrell for the missed opportunities, wayward decision-making and poor execution from his side but with 11 days to go before the round-three trip to an equally still-winless Italy, before a daunting run-in against Scotland in Edinburgh on March 14 before England visit Dublin six days later, the Ireland boss believes the target he has set his players is achievable.

“Three victories and that’s what we expect of ourselves,” Farrell said. “We’ll have to show our character now because obviously Italy are without a win and they are at home so we will need to take that game on full steam ahead and then obviously, as we saw (on Saturday, when Wales won 25-24 in Scotland), going to Murrayfield is no easy task at all because they are playing particularly well at this moment in time.

“They were unlucky and the English here for the last game is another chance to get back to the Aviva and hopefully get the right result, what we expect of ourselves here.”

Farrell became the first head coach since 2011 to go into a Six Nations game without either Conor Murray or Johnny Sexton in the Irish half-backs. First-choice scrum-half Murray was ruled out of the French game last Thursday with a hamstring strain while captain and fly-half Sexton failed to progress through his return to play protocols following a head injury sustained in the Wales game.

Lock James Ryan was absent for the same reason as Sexton while flanker Peter O’Mahony was suspended for three games after his red card in Cardiff and is not available until the final game against England. No.8 Caelan Doris is still under investigation by Leinster’s medical staff after reporting concussive symptoms ahead of the Wales game, according to the province’s squad update issued yesterday.

Farrell said he expected to have both Murray and Sexton, who acted as a water carrier for Ireland against France, available for the remaining three rounds, he then suggested they would be pressed into action against the Italians, usually a game that allows for some key players to be rested.

“Well, we want to win, you know, we want to win the next three games so we will pick the best side accordingly for each game.”

At the same time, Farrell praised the performances of the half-backs he did deploy against France, with Jamison Gibson-Park playing the full 80 minutes at number nine, leaving Munster’s uncapped scrum-half Craig Casey an unused replacement.

Billy Burns started at fly-half and was replaced by Ross Byrne after being removed for a Head Injury Assessment on 41 minutes.

“I thought they did really well,” Farrell said of the trio. “I thought their game management was great, especially in the first half, how they got the forwards into the game, keeping their patience, sticking to the plan.

“I thought they were going great and then Ross coming on for Billy, he got himself straight into the game. He obviously kicked a lovely goal and got the backline moving as well at times but I suppose if you were singling anyone out I thought Jamison was outstanding for 80 minutes. He was well in control, he was calm, he had plenty of energy and he was pretty accurate. Our kicking game was much better.”

Ireland allowed the squad to disband from their Covid-19 bubble after the match but will bring the players back into camp on Thursday to kickstart a nine-day lead-in to the Italy game.

“It’s been intense enough, with Covid etc and being in camp for over two and a half weeks so the boys have earned the right to go home in their home bubbles and do the right thing for a few days, rest and come back in… We’re still assessing who’s available and who’s not and we’ll make that (squad announcement) as soon as we can.”