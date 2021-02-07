Games running out for Loftus-Cheek and Fulham

Premier League: Fulham 0 West Ham 0.

Scott Parker, the Fulham manager, was lavish in his praise of Ruben Loftus-Cheek after Saturday’s frustrating scoreless draw with West Ham United and talked him up as a player of quality who could still improve. The Chelsea loanee, though, is running out of time to make a significant difference to Fulham’s battle to avoid relegation.

“I think he has been excellent over the last five or six games,” Parker said. “When he came in he was a little bit slow understandably, he’d been out for some time. But I see a boy here who has huge quality, who is developing in the right way, he’s a good kid who wants to learn, takes everything on board that we are telling him, understands where he needs to get better. But again today he was superb. Everything about him, he is just a top quality player. He has still got loads of improvement to come, and he is well on the right track.”

Parker’s comments, though, are misleading. Loftus-Cheek is 25 – hardly a ‘boy’ or a ‘kid’ any more. He has made over 100 Premier League appearances and played for England on ten occasions. He is older than ten members of the Chelsea first-team squad in which he is clearly considered surplus to requirements.

Parker may, in fact, also be kidding himself if he believes that Loftus Cheek can be a key factor in keeping his Fulham team in the Premier League. True, he helps Fulham keep the ball circulating around their midfield, but he has scored only once in 19 appearances for Fulham and missed one excellent chance on Saturday. In a team desperate for goals – only one at home in the past seven matches – attacking midfield players need to start pitching in.

“I understand that he missed a couple of chances there,” Parker said. “But when you have got young players, there's always levels you have to get to - and Ruben is the first to understand, you can add some goals to your game, that is where he needs to be.”

Time, though, is running out for Fulham, now nine points behind 17th place and without a win in 12 games.

West Ham also drew a blank but came closer to scoring with fewer chances and, in Tomas Soucek, their top scorer, have a midfield player who could give Loftus-Cheek some tips about adding goals to his game. West Ham are expected to appeal against the red card shown to him by referee Mike Dean in added time for what looked an accidental elbowing of Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The appeal, if successful, would allow the Czech to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup fifth round tie tomorrow rather than sit out the first game of a three-match ban for violent conduct. “Tomas missing for that would be really big, but it will be also for the Premier League games [at home to Sheffield United and Tottenham],” manager David Moyes said.

If unsuccessful, they have the increasingly fragile Michail Antonio, their only recognised central striker since the departure of Sebastian Haller. He departed after 74 minutes of an anonymous performance, rubbing his hamstring and Moyes admits that he will be treated with care. “He felt a bit fatigued with it tonight,” Moyes said. “I always had a feeling that tonight might be the game when it could be a problem. We've had three games in six days, and it's been it's been a difficult period for us.”

Yet they remain in with a chance of a place in Europe. Scott Parker would love to have such a difficult period.

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Areola 6; Tete 6, Adarabioyo 7, Andersen 7, Robinson 6 (Maja 79); Reed 7, Lemina 6 (Mitrovic 79); Decordova-Reid 6 (Anguissa 83), Loftus-Cheek 6, Lookman 7; Cavaleiro 6.

Subs not used: Rodak, Hector, Ream, Bryan, Onomah, Aina.

WEST HAM UTD (4-2-3-1): Fabianski 6; Coufal 6, Dawson 7, Ogbonna 7, Cresswell 7; Rice 7; Bowen 6 (Noble 57), Lingard 6, Benrahma 5 (Yarmolenko 57); Antonio 5 (Fredericks 74).

Subs not used: Martin, Balbuena, Diop, Lanzini, Fornals, Johnson.

Referee: Mike Dean 4.