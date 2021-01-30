Barkley seals Villa win as  disallowed goal scuppers Southampton

Premier League

Southampton 0

Aston Villa 1

Aston Villa won for the first time in five away games to climb to within a point of the top six.

Ross Barkley headed the game’s only goal four minutes before half time but the match hinged on a decision not to award Southampton a penalty in the ninth minute.

Lee Mason didn’t give a penalty when Matt Cash appeared to handle Stuart Armstrong’s goalbound shot and neither did video assistant referee Mike Dean who reviewed the footage for a considerable time.

Had a penalty been awarded Cash may well have been sent off also.

Villa started well, with Jack Grealish looking dangerous each time he peeled off the left wing. Their first chance went the way of Ollie Watkins who fired a shot beyond the far post.

But Southampton were the better side for much of the game without making their chances count.

This was an excellent spectacle with both sides pushing forward at every opportunity. With Kyle Walker-Peters injured, James Ward-Prowse played at right back and his deliveries were causing problems for Villa.

Villa led before half time when Grealish crossed perfectly to pick out Barkley’s run and he made no mistake with his header to score his fourth goal of the season.

Saints now have only one win in their last seven and their injury problems persist. Ibrahima Diallo and Theo Walcott both left the field early with hamstring issues. The Saints travel to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Walcott’s replacement, Che Adams, nearly had them back level when he latched onto Danny Ings’ clever pass but Emiliano Martinez saved well at close range.

The home side were stacking up the chances and incredibly failed to score following a corner when Martinez brilliantly saved Jan Bednarek’s header. In the follow up both Adams and Jack Stephens saw their efforts blocked on the line.

Hasenhuttl cut a manic figure in his technical area, demanding more from his players in every moment.

But Villa defended admirably and Dean Smith too will be delighted with the approach of his players who were under the cosh for long periods. Martinez and Tyrone Mings in particular were outstanding.

They were forced to endure another nervy VAR check during of six minutes of stoppage time when Ings bundled the rebound over the line following Ryan Bertrand’s shot. The replay showed the top of Ings’ arm was just beyond the last defender and the goal was ruled out.

Villa now host West Ham on Wednesday night where another win would see them overhaul the East London club.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-2-2): McCarthy 7; Ward-Prowse 6, Bednarek 7, Stephens 7, Bertrand 6; Diallo 6 (Djenepo 59, 6), Romeu 7 (Jankewitz 89, 7); Walcott 6 (Adams 65, 7), Armstrong 7; Redmond 7, Ings 6.

Subs (not used): Forster, Long, Valery, Ramsay, N’Lundulu, Watts.

ASTON VILLA (4-2-3-1): Martinez 8; Cash 6, Konsa 7, Mings 7, Targett 6; Luiz 7, McGinn 7; Traore 6, Barkley 7 (Nakamba 90, 6), Grealish 8; Watkins. 7

Subs (not used): Heaton, Taylor, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Engels, Sanson, El Mohamady, Davis.

Referee: L Mason.