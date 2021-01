Two late Callum Wilson goals fired Newcastle to a shock win over Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon.

The result eases pressure on manager Steve Bruce after his team lost their past five Premier League games to slip towards the relegation zone.

More follows later

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford 7; Coleman 6, Mina 6, Keane 6, Digne 6; Doucoure 6, Sigurdsson 56; Iwobi 5 (Gomes 63, 6) James 6, Richarlison 6; Calvert-Lewin 6.

Subs not used: Virginia, Olsen, Kenny, Holgate, Godfrey, Gordon, Davies.

Booked: Sigurdsson, James.

NEWCASTLE (4-3-3): Darlow 7; Manquillo 7, Schar 7, Lascelles 7 (Clark 54, 6), Lewis 7; Hendrick 7, Hayden 7, Shelvey 7; Almiron 8, Wilson 9, Fraser 7 (Saint-Maximin 67, 5)

Subs not used: Dubravka, M Longstaff, Carroll, Joelinton, Gayle, Krafth, Anderson.

Booked: Lascelles, Shelvey, Darlow, Hendrick.

Referee: Stuart Attwell.