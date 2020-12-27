Frank Lampard: 'Chelsea are not title contenders'

ARSENAL 3 CHELSEA 1

Chelsea responded to their FA Cup Final defeat against Arsenal in August by spending over €200m on strengthening Frank Lampard's side. How they react to this surprise result when the January window opens next week remains to be seen.

Uppermost on Mikel Arteta's mind was supposed to be shifting some deadwood from his squad while trying to avoid the sack after overseeing Arsenal's first start to a season since 1974, when Liam Brady first emerged as a first team regular to lead the club away from relegation trouble. The manner of this first league victory since the start of November re-enforced his pre-match message that he still has the players behind him.

The moods of the respective managers could not have been more different afterwards as an angry Lampard pledged to make many changes for his side's next match against Aston Villa on Monday night and reminded his club's impatient supporters they are NOT ready to challenge for the top honours.

Chelsea are out of the top four now and missed a chance to go second. Lampard said: ”We are not title contenders. People tried to talk us up but I never accepted that as the case because we are not there. That takes time to build and matches like this are ones we need to learn lessons from, including myself.

“This season was never going to be plain sailing and things get tougher when you lose a few games. The only way to get out this run is to work harder, but we are still close to the top of the table.”

Lampard is expected to recall former Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud to his starting line-up at Stamford Bridge, but stated summer signing Hakim Ziyech will not be fit in time.

Arteta has an extra day to prepare for Arsenal's trip to Brighton and it will be interesting to see who he picks after making a surprising six changes to his starting line-up and leaving out fit again captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Unlike the summer's Wembley final, Arsenal did not have to come from behind this time and had the game as good as won by half-time thanks to an Alex Lacazette penalty and a sublime Granit Xhaka free-kick. A second half strike from the increasingly impressive Bukayo Saka meant they had the luxury of being able to survive a late Tammy Abraham response and not getting too carried away when Bernd Leno saved an even later Jorginho penalty.

Pick of the goals in an impressive performance was Xhaka's free-kick. The Switzerland captain is not the most popular player and many expected he would face more than his three-game ban out of the side after a rash red card sparked a home defeat by Burnley.

Arteta rates him, though, and he was straight back in against Chelsea – and Xhaka did not let him down. The midfielder said afterwards: “It has been a difficult few weeks so good to get the three points. We did what the coach wanted us to do – to press and be focused for 90 mins. It helped that we scored at the right times too.

“There was a lot of speaking after my red card and a lot of talk about me, but I will always show my character. I was very disappointed because I knew what I did was wrong for my side. I am more than happy how I came back.

“Now we have to continue like this. The next two games are away and very difficult, but if we work as a team like this we have a chance to take six points.”

Arsenal: Leno 7, Holding 6, Pablo Mari 6, Tierney 8, Bellerin 7, Elneny 6, Xhaka 6, Saka 7, Smith-Rowe 7 (Willock 65), Lacazette 6 (Mustafi 90), Martinelli 8 (Pepe 71).

Unused subs: Runarsson, Ceballos Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Cedric, Nketiah.

Chelsea: Mendy 5, James 5, Zouma 6, Thiago Silva 6, Chilwell 6, Kante 6 (Havertz 74), Kovacic 6 (Jorginho 45), Mount 6, Pulisic 6, Abraham 6, Werner 5 (Hudson-Odoi 45).

Unused subs: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Giroud, Gilmour, Azpilicueta, Emerson Palmieri.

Referee: Michael Oliver 7