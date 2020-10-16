Áine O’Gorman: 'Ireland's women are on the cusp of something special'

Just over a year ago Áine O’Gorman was in Tallaght Stadium to take in the first game of the Vera Pauw era, the feeling of an RTÉ microphone in her hand not quite living up to the buzz of having boots on her feet.

Twelve months later, she’s part of an Ireland squad which find themselves on the cusp of history. The decision to end her international retirement ended up being an easy one. Since coming on board Pauw has encouraged her team to play open, attacking football, and the attractive style on the pitch has been matched with a renewed sense of enthusiasm off it. The 5,000 strong crowd who turned up to watch that 3-2 win over Ukraine last October represented a record home attendance for the women's team.

Hungry to add to her 100 caps, O'Gorman returned in February and the versatile Peamount United player has played an important role in an impressive run under Pauw, Ireland taking four points in back-to-back games with Greece and comfortably beating Montenegro before a 3-0 defeat to a Germany team ranked second in the world which did little to dent the rising confidence within the group.

Pauw’s charges sit second in their European Championships qualifying group, and a win away to third-placed Ukraine next Friday would secure a play-off spot as Ireland look to qualify for a first major tournament.

“It's probably one of the biggest games to date in (Irish) women’s football,” O’Gorman says.

‘We're on the cusp of something special, we know that, but we just need to focus now on performing and getting the three points. We know what we have to do and at the start of the campaign, (the squad) would have looked and said if we finish second in the group, get a play-off, and then qualify for the Euros… it's going to be a massive step for women's football in Ireland.”

It could also help launch more massive steps off the pitch. Recently there have been renewed calls for the women’s squad to receive the same pay as their male counterparts, following in the footsteps of other associations such as Brazil, England, New Zealand and Norway.

“Obviously it's been massive what they've done in other countries and other associations,” O’Gorman continues. “At the moment our priority is qualifying for a first Euros as a team, and then we can look at other issues. Like, I'd be passionate about trying to improve standards in the Women's National League as well.”

For now, there is only one objective insight, and of course, preparations for a major qualifier look a little different in Covid times.

Ireland will return to the same German training base they used in September for a pre-match camp early next week before making the trip to Kiev.

After seeing the upheaval covid wreaked on the men’s squad, O’Gorman is relieved to have some form of familiarity in the build-up to one of the biggest games of her career.

"It was really unfortunate for the lads, the situation they were left in. It did obviously cause a little bit of havoc, but it's happening throughout the world.

“When you see Cristiano Ronaldo testing positive for coronavirus... no-one is no immune from it.

“We're going back to the training camp we were in in Germany before, it's a comfortable environment so we all know the rules and regulations, how to act when we're over there.

“It does give you a little bit of confidence, and give you a little bit of comfort. Then in and out to Ukraine as quick as we can, and (hopefully) get the job done.”

