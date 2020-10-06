Dominic Calvert-Lewin: I’ve got no fears in playing for England

Dominic Calvert-Lewin believes his Everton form proves he is ready to play for England as he closes in on realising a childhood ambition.

The 23-year-old received his maiden call-up to the Three Lions squad for upcoming games against Wales, Belgium and Denmark thanks to a stunning start to the campaign.

Calvert-Lewin has scored nine goals in six games in all competitions this season, including two hat-tricks, and he sits joint top of the Premier League top scorers list with six.

That sees him heading to the international set-up full of confidence and holding “no fear” about making the step up.

“I’ve not played my first game yet but I’m just looking forward to it and am excited just to get on the pitch,” he said.

“I’m sure that the Premier League is the best league in the world, I’m playing there consistently well at the moment so I’ve got no fears in playing for England.

“It’s a kid’s dream to play for the country and I’m very privileged to be here now.

“I don’t think you can ever plan how you’re going to feel when you first get called up for your country and for me I’ve thought about it for a long time and I’ve worked extremely hard to get here.

“I was obviously concentrating on playing for Everton and winning games. As the time nears you hope you might be in the manager’s thoughts to be called up to your country.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin spoke to the media following his first call-up to the England squad (PA)

“For me to be here, it’s something that I have thought long and hard about and dreamed of for a long time.”

Calvert-Lewin’s chances of making his debut will have increased by the absence of fellow striker Tammy Abraham, who along with Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho have yet to join up with the squad.

The trio’s arrival has been delayed while the Football Association investigates reports the trio attended a party in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

It is another headache for manager Gareth Southgate, who had warned his players to be on their best behaviour after Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home for breaching protocols while on England duty in Iceland last month.