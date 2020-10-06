Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio

Jones was already unable to select players from half of the Premiership, with the top four embroiled in the play-offs and Sale and Worcester facing a rearranged match
Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio

Eddie Jones, pictured, fears withdrawals from his England training camp due to Covid-19. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Tue, 06 Oct, 2020 - 14:06
Nick Purewal

Eddie Jones has revealed England are sweating on three players who might have to withdraw from the national training camp due to coronavirus concerns.

Head coach Jones named a much-changed 28-man squad featuring 12 uncapped players on Monday, for a three-day camp.

Jones was already unable to select players from half of the Premiership, with the top four embroiled in the play-offs and Sale and Worcester facing a rearranged match on Wednesday after the Sharks’ 19 positive Covid cases.

But by Tuesday morning, the England boss was forced to concede that three further players could have to withdraw from the makeshift national squad.

Refusing to name the players in question, Jones admitted England will continue to monitor the situation.

Asked how much the Sale situation could disrupt England, Jones said: “Well I really don’t know what’s happened, all I try to do is select the players that are available, so that’s all I’ve been worried about.

“We’re looking at three players today, whether they will be available to be selected, we’ll find out this morning and then we’ll just wait and see.

“Look, I think this is going to be the way it is at the moment.

“I just saw in the football England had three players unavailable this morning, they can’t go into Gareth Southgate’s camp,” referring to Tammy Abraham, Ben Chilwell and Jadon Sancho being prevented from joining up with Southgate’s squad on schedule as England “gather further information of a social gathering that all three players reportedly attended”.

More in this section

FAI headquarters Republic of Ireland staff member tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of Slovakia trip
Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic Premier League clubs spend over £1bn despite coronavirus pandemic
Bohemians v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Blarney's Conor McCarthy added to U21 squad for Italian showdown
englandpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up