Veteran Cretaro denies City precious win

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: Finn Harps 1 (Cretaro 75) Cork City1 (McGlade 57)

Cork City were 15 minutes away from chalking up a first away win of the Premier Division campaign that would have lifted them off the bottom of the table.

But veteran Raffaele Cretaro struck to cancel out Dylan McGlade’s 57th-minute strike in an entertaining basement battle at Finn Park.

And so, with games running out, City remain at the foot of the table — although they do have a game in hand on the Donegal side.

Harps had the better of the initial stages, with Barry McNamee prominent as they forced two corners.

But Cork soon settled and were on top in the first quarter with Kit Elliot making a nuisance of himself for the Harps backline.

Harps enjoyed a decent spell during the mid-point of the first half and City were fortunate to survive a couple of scares after Karl O’Sullivan had forced Mark McNulty to go full-stretch to save.

Firstly, Kosocar Sadiki was just unable to get the telling connection from close range as he tried to meet a Barry McNamee corner, and then Mark Russell found Austrian striker Alexander Kogler deep inside the box. But from a promising position he steered the ball badly wide when he should have done better.

On 33 minutes, McGinley had to scamper across his goal to make a vital save as he managed to get a hand onto a Coleman header following a good cross from Deshane Dalling.

At the other end, as the entertainment built, Russell let fly with a fine shot that McNulty had to react to smartly.

But the save of the half came on 36 minutes as Dylan McGlade, who was becoming increasingly influential, fired goalwards but McGinley was equal to the task with a fine one handed reflex stop.

Cork then went close again moments later when Dale Holland sent in a probing cross from the right, and although Dalling arrived on time at the far post he was unable to provide the finish required and could only find the side-netting.

At the start of the second half, McGinley was called upon again to make another key save as he blocked a Joseph Oluwu shot through a crowded goalmouth.

But Cork broke the deadlock in the 57th minute. Leo Donnellan lost possession for Harps inside the City half and the visitors quickly moved the ball forward with Daire O’Connor supplying the pass for Dylan McGlade, whose accurate, low shot just squeezed past the diving McGinley and into the bottom of the net.

But 38-year-old Cretaro then levelled the scores in the 75th minute with a low shot from outside the box — his first goal of the season for the Donegal side.

Stephen Folan then went close with a free for Harps while substitute Adam Foley was not far off target with a shot from inside the box.

In the end a draw was a fair result.

A minute’s silence was observed before kick-off in memory of Cork City club stalwart John Kennedy who died on September 18th.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; McEleney, Sadiki, Folan; O’Sullivan, B. McNamee, Donnellan, Coyle, Todd; Kogler, Russell.

Subs: Cretaro for Kogler (h-t), Connolly for Coyle and Foley for Russell (both 61 mins), Serrant-Green for Todd (88 mins)

CORK CITY: McNulty; Holland, Olowu, Bennett, K. OConnor; D. O’Connor, Coleman, Morrissey, McGlade; Elliot, Dalling.

Subs: Fenwick for Elliot (73 mins), Simpson for Holland and O’Brien for D. O’Connor (both 78 mins).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin (Donegal).