Premier League sets out ‘concern’ over delay to return of fans

Premier League grounds such as the Emirates Stadium are currently unable to welcome back supporters (Glyn Kirk/NMC Pool/PA)

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 14:56 PM
Jamie Gardner and Ian Laybourn, PA

The Premier League has urged the government not to delay plans for the safe return of supporters to stadiums, warning football stands to lose £100million a month while matches are played behind closed doors.

The government is reviewing plans to allow venues to welcome spectators back on a socially-distanced basis from October 1 following a spike in coronavirus cases nationwide.

It has also capped pilot events already pencilled in at a capacity of 1,000, regardless of the size of the venue.

The league has now issued a statement urging the government not to leave sport behind.

“The Premier League has written to government today to express its concern at the decisions taken to restrict, and potentially delay, the planned programme for the return of fans to football stadiums,” the statement read.

“With test events now capped at 1,000 supporters, we believe they will not provide any opportunity to properly test and evaluate measures designed to maximise fan safety.

“Therefore, Premier League clubs will defer holding test events until a sufficient number of fans are allowed back to enable thorough trials to take place. At 1,000 supporters, not only would there be little to learn from a test event, but each match would be heavily loss-making.”

