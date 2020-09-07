Never before has the clock ticked louder on the van Graan project

Johann van Graan knew where Munster had fallen short, the lessons his players needed to learn, and what was needed to take the province to the next level.

“Obviously we want to improve our skillset first. We want to build our squad and the most important thing if you look at it is we’ve got to play home semi-finals,” the head coach said.

So far, so straightforward. Except that was van Graan talking in May 2018 following his side’s 16-15 Guinness PRO14 semi-final defeat to Leinster at the RDS.

Two seasons later and nothing has changed. Munster are still on the wrong end of a season-ending defeat to their biggest rivals for what is now the third year in a row and supporters are wondering not only where it all went wrong but what is it going to take for their team to realise its objectives and win a trophy for the first time since 2011.

Read More Sorry tale for Munster as Leinster a class above

There may have been several mitigating circumstances for this latest defeat, a 13-3 loss to a Leinster side still unbeaten this season and hot favourites to complete a hat-trick of titles in next Saturday evening’s PRO14 final against Ulster back at Aviva Stadium.

This season was always going to be a struggle for a squad so reliant on its first XV to deliver the goods when it mattered most. That van Graan and his newly-assembled coaching ticket of Stephen Larkham, Graham Rowntree and the already-incumbent JP Ferreira did not see their contingent of Ireland’s World Cup players until the first week of November would prove telling as Munster’s frontline stars had little time to adapt to the evolving gameplan that the second string was already getting to grips with.

First-choice fly-half Joey Carbery, surely set to be the biggest beneficiary of having Wallaby World Cup-winning number 10 Larkham as his senior coach, came home injured from Japan and was not seen until the New Year, and then only managed 103 minutes from his start at Ulster and bench appearance in the home defeat to Leinster.

Joey Carbery in action last year. Picture: Inpho

The ankle injury sustained during Ireland’s opening World Cup warm-up 13 months ago had not prevented Joe Schmidt from taking Carbery to the tournament but that decision may well have contributed to the young star’s ongoing and indefinite absence from the Munster side.

Tadhg Beirne was lost to a fractured ankle in December by which time Munster’s European pool campaign was rapidly unravelling, bested in Paris and London by Racing 92 and Saracens respectively having stuttered at home, drawing with the Parisians and conceding a losing bonus point to a second-string Sarries side.

The PRO14 campaign was also proving tricky as the IRFU player welfare rules for Ireland internationals robbed van Graan of consistent selection over Christmas and New Year and Edinburgh moved into pole position in Conference B as van Graan’s worst-case scenario of a runner-up finish and yet another away semi-final loomed large.

It was an agony prolonged by the Covid-19 pandemic that brought the world and rugby with it to a halt in early March.

Still, the unforeseen five-month break allowed Munster to regroup. Larkham finally had extended time with the province’s best players while World Cup-winning South African signings Damian de Allende and RG Snyman also brought optimism for the restart.

Again, events conspired against van Graan, losing giant lock Snyman to a serious knee injury just seven minutes into his debut at the same time as leading ball-carrier Dave Kilcoyne hobbled off in the opening loss to Leinster.

That over-reliance on the frontline players had re-emerged with Munster from lockdown. Carbery’s absence was extended beyond September and for all his bright play on the front foot, JJ Hanrahan’s inability to secure vital points off the kicking tee had come back to haunt the fly-half.

His two missed second-half penalties when trailing 10-3 in Friday night’s semi-final let Leinster off the hook when some scoreboard pressure in a tight game should have produced a momentum shift, and combined with other wasted opportunities, Munster were second best again.

The Munster team leave the field at the Aviva Stadium dejected. Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Never before has the clock ticked louder on the van Graan project as he contemplates a short turnaround to the new season, which begins just four weekends from now.

A lot will hinge on his ability to finally get the best out of this undoubtedly talented group of established internationals and to trust an exciting crop of young talent during what will be another lengthy absence during the extended Test window this autumn.

There is also the off-field uncertainty surrounding the fitness of Carbery, the loss of Snyman for potentially the entire campaign, and the futures of homegrown stars Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Keith Earls and Niall Scannell. They are all out of contract next summer, as are forward stalwarts of the future Jack O’Donoghue and Fineen Wycherley.

Yet the head coach remained resolutely positive in the wake of the fifth successive semi-final defeat of his tenure, in each of which his team’s credentials as genuine contenders have been exposed in Europe as well as closer to home.

Asked on Friday night whether he felt Munster had closed the gap on Leo Cullen’s squad since last season’s 24-9 semi-final defeat, van Graan said: “Look, I’d like to think so,” before referencing Leinster’s unbeaten season and results against them in 2019-20.

“We ran them incredibly close at Thomond Park and two weeks ago it literally came down to a conversion which we didn’t use, and we had opportunities tonight.

“I’m certainly a lot more upbeat tonight than I was a year ago after the semi-final. I felt after last year’s semi-final that they outplayed us. I felt tonight that they used their opportunities better.

“There’s an incredible vibe in this squad. The coaching group are growing together. It’s incredible what the players did over the last seven weeks of training once the group came together.

“As disappointed as I am tonight, I’m so excited about the season to come. I guess the frustrating thing is we’ve got to fight another year to get ourselves into a play-off spot.”

And just to turn full circle, van Graan also added the following requirement. Stop him if you’ve heard this one before: “We needed to finish first in our group (Conference B) and it literally came down to even points (with Edinburgh).

One point across the season cost us a home semi-final and that put us on a collision course with Leinster again in their backyard in a semi-final.”

Much like the message, it is a recurring theme in desperate need of an update.