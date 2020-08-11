Raul penalty miss punished as Sevilla defeat Wolves in Europa League

Spanish side move on to face Manchester United in Europa League semi-final
Raul penalty miss punished as Sevilla defeat Wolves in Europa League
Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos, right, heads the ball to score his team's winner during the Europa League quarter-final against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the MSV-Arena in Duisburg, Germany. Picture: Ina Fassbender/Pool Photo via AP
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 22:15 PM
Simon Peach

Wolves 0 Sevilla 1

Wolves' Europa League dreams are over after Sevilla punished Raul Jimenez's early penalty miss to set-up a semi-final clash with Manchester United.

This continental campaign has been as long as it has been memorable for the West Midlands club, having gone from the second qualifying round to their first European quarter-final in 48 years.

But Wolves' 59th match of the season proved a step too far, with Lucas Ocampos heading home at the death to secure Europa League experts Sevilla a 1-0 win and semi-final clash against United this Sunday.

As if the late defeat was not galling enough for Nuno Espirito Santo's side, Jimenez missing his first spot-kick for the club at just wrong time added to the heartbreak.

Adama Traore's superb slaloming run from his own half drew a penalty that goalkeeper Yassine Bounou easily saved in the 13th minute, with Sevilla dominating the remainder of the one-legged quarter-final in Duisburg.

Nuno's men had to dig deep to keep Julen Lopetegui's in-form side at bay, but their resistance was broken two minutes from time as Ocampos gave the five-time champions a shot at another final.

Wolves' wounds will take a while to heal but nobody will forget this European journey, having gone from Northern Ireland to Germany via Armenia, Italy, Turkey, Slovakia, Portugal, Spain and Greece.

WOLVERHAMPTON: Rui Patricio, Doherty, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Ruben Vinagre, Dendoncker, Neves, Joao Moutinho (Pedro Neto 71), Traore (Jota 79), Jimenez. 

SEVILLA: Bounou, Jesus Navas, Kounde, Diego Carlos, Reguilon, Banega, Fernando, Jordan (Franco Vazquez 85), Suso (Munir 89), En-Nesyri (de Jong 85), Ocampos. 

Ref: Daniele Orsato (Italy).

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sevilla - UEFA Europa League - Quarter Final - Schauinsland-Reisen-Arena Raul Jimenez penalty miss punished as Wolves crash out of Europa League
Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg joins Tottenham as Kyle Walker-Peters signs for Southampton
Boli Bolingoli File Photo Celtic’s next two matches postponed over Boli Bolingoli’s secret trip to Spain

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up