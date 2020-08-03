Ronnie O’Sullivan records fastest win in World Snooker Championship history

The 44-year-old looked in fine form in Sheffield
Ronnie O’Sullivan records fastest win in World Snooker Championship history
Betway UK Championship – Day Seven – York Barbican
Monday, August 03, 2020 - 11:23 AM
Mark Staniforth, PA

Ronnie O’Sullivan recorded the fastest win in Crucible history as he completed a 10-1 demolition of Thepchaiya Un-Nooh under two hours in the first round of the World Championship on Monday morning.

The five-time world champion took just 82 minutes to storm to an 8-1 advantage in the first session of their match on Sunday, with an average shot time of less than 14 seconds.

And the 44-year-old returned to quickly wrap up the two frames needed for victory and shatter the current Crucible record of 149 minutes that Shaun Murphy took to whitewash Luo Honghao last year.

Thepchaiya missed a chance to prolong the inevitable in the opening frame of the session but was punished for missing a simple red on 22.

O’Sullivan duly stepped in with a clearance of 93 – his eighth break of over 50 in the match – to move within one frame of the second round.

Despite breaking down on 41 when he missed a relatively simple red, O’Sullivan was gifted a second chance to wrap up a crushing victory with a further break of 48.

I stopped bothering about records when I reached them and they didn't really give you that buzz for very long. They're nice when you're chasing them but once you get them they're over-rated in many ways

Ronnie O'Sullivan

While the official match time was yet to be confirmed, it was clear O’Sullivan had smashed the previous record time for a Crucible win and become the first man to win a World Championship tie in under two hours.

O’Sullivan shrugged off his record-breaking performance, insisting: “I’m not really bothered by records – I stopped bothering about records when I reached them and they didn’t really give you that buzz for very long.

“They’re nice when you’re chasing them but once you get them they’re over-rated in many ways. So I think you just take each game as it comes and it’s just nice to be out there playing some snooker.”

More in this section

Coronavirus%20COVID%20testing%2016 Waterford FC match postponed after player displays coronavirus symptoms
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park James Milner urges Liverpool team-mates not to rest on their laurels
1e8a5a0a-3c2a-43b1-8454-23dedba62107.jpg Football rumours from the media: £250k a week to keep Aubameyang at Arsenal
worldplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up