Antonio Conte: This derby is bigger than beating Arsenal

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte insists beating Arsenal is about qualifying for the Champions League, not getting one over their north London rivals.

The Gunners make the visit down the Seven Sisters High Road tonight for a monumental Premier League clash that has massive top-four implications.

Arsenal will qualify for the Champions League if they win at the home of their fiercest rivals, while Spurs need to triumph to have any realistic hope of overhauling the Gunners.

That makes it one of the biggest games between the sides in some time, but, while understanding the rivalry, Conte says the three points towards the end goal is the most important thing.

“I understand the importance, and I understand the rivalry between the two teams,” the Italian said.

“But in the past, when I played other derbies, with Inter or Juventus, I always said that a derby is one game, or two games in one season, and a big team has to think that you have to win the derby, not because it’s your rival, but because you get three points, and these three points bring you (nearer) to winning something important at the end of the season, not only focused on beating your rival.

“Our mind has to be open for an important target, and for winning a derby to be a way to reach an important target.

“There is a big rivalry, we know very well, the players know very well, and we want to give satisfaction to our fans, and we’ll try to do our best.

“The players know very well the importance of this derby. We know very well that if we don’t get three points then probably we finish in fifth in the table.

“We have this chance in our hands, to try to take this chance in the best possible way and then we will see. But I repeat: we have to be proud about the path we have taken since November.”

Spurs have won both previous games at their new stadium against the Gunners, but this will be the first one at full capacity.

And Conte has called on the home support to help their side get over the line.

“It’s a game and I hope to breathe a fantastic atmosphere, like the last game in Anfield,” he said, reflecting on Saturday’s 1-1 draw with title-chasing Liverpool.

“It was the same in the past at our stadium, with our fans, and our fans have to push us from the start until the end, in a positive moment or a negative moment, they have to stay with us and we have to try to overcome this obstacle together.”

Conte has no fresh injury issues, with Sergio Reguilon (groin), Oliver Skipp (pubis), Matt Doherty and Japhet Tanganga (both knee) missing out.