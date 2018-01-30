“Tipp v Clare...another turkey shoot. Goals are getting scarce. Sliothar has to be looked at. Travelling far too far. Points from distance. Boring.”
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Comment: Disclosures Tribunal may, or may not, be the result of typo
Disclosures Tribunal: Another apology given for another misunderstanding, another error
Analysis: Nóirín O’Sullivan leaves a trail of questions in her wake at Disclosures Tribunal
Breaking Stories
Bid for James McClean turned down by West Brom
Ireland doing even more analysis as they 'go into the unknown', says Sexton
Wales choose uncapped winger as George North misses out
Two men charged after eyeballs thrown at Northern Ireland international
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job