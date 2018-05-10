Sligo pull out of junior championship due to bereavement

Sligo withdrew from last night’s Connacht JFC semi-final against Galway because of a bereavement.

The sides were due to clash at Tuam Stadium, with the winners going on to meet either Leitrim or Mayo — they play this evening — in the final on Sunday, which will take place as a curtain-raiser to the senior encounter between Mayo and Galway.

Sligo GAA chairman Joe Taaffe said it wasn’t appropriate for the county’s junior football side to play the game after their manager Cathal Corey had suffered a family bereavement.

Corey is also the Sligo senior manager, and he began his Connacht championship reign with a 1-21 to 1-11 quarter-final victory away to London at Ruislip on Sunday.

But following the bereavement, Sligo withdrew their team from the game and as the final takes place on Sunday, there was no time for a re-fixture.

“A close relation of the manager died this morning,” said Taaffe yesterday.

“We felt it would not be right to go having a match after that had happened. And we felt that we would probably have to concede it because the final is on Sunday and there would not be time on the weekend. There is nothing we can do about it. You want to have a game but these things happen.”

Galway will now go on to the final where they will face either Mayo or reigning champions Leitrim. Leitrim beat Mayo 1-16 to 0-16 in last year’s final and they clash again at Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada this evening.

But Sligo, who won the Connacht junior title in 2013 and 2014, won’t now be contesting this year’s championship and a spokesperson from the Connacht Council said that it was a disappointment.

“It is disappointing and with the final being scheduled for Sunday there was no time to re-fix the Galway and Sligo game. That is all there is to it,” they said.