Six Nations: The ones that got away. Do they still rankle?

Ireland have a Grand Slam and two other Six Nations’ titles to show for the last nine years, on paper a more-than-decent return after decade upon decade of putting up with a lot less.

It probably sounds like a veritable feast for those who remember the famine that lasted from the start of the 50s through the barren 60s and on into the middle of the 70s, 23 years without much more than the odd crumb from a stale loaf.

A reminder of how bleak the landscape once was makes the recent success all the more welcome but it cannot be allowed to blur the examination of another fact of life in the Six Nations.

Some success ought not to stop a rhetorical question being asked of Ireland in modern times, not whether they have under-achieved but by how much?

At first glance, it sounds harsh given their recent championship successes, achieved. Back in the often haphazard amateur days, titles would be shared rather than the organisers do anything revolutionary like rewarding the team with the most tries or the largest winning points difference lest it would be seen as copying the ghastly soccer mercenaries.

In the winter of 1948, Karl Mullen’s prototype Irish Grand Slammers duly wiped any basic arithmetic out of the equation and did so again the following year with another Triple Crown — momentous times which coincided with the country’s official declaration as a Republic.

At the risk of sounding ungrateful for small mercies, one Slam and two titles since 2009 has been nowhere near enough, not for a squad widely acknowledged as the best Ireland has had, certainly since the advent of the professional era almost a quarter of a century ago.

What if Ireland hadn’t made a mess of the fateful re-start against France at Croke Park in 2007 and allowed

Vincent Clerc to pick their pockets and send that particular Grand Slam boat drifting off down the Liffey? What if Wales hadn’t got clean away with some bare-faced jiggery-pokery at Cardiff in 2011 when they used the wrong ball to score the decisive try from a quick throw? The score put Ireland out of the running in a season when they finished up ambushing another Grand Slam chariot instead.

What if justice had been done at the Aviva against the same opposition the following year when Wales lock Bradley Davies escaped a red card for a tip-tackle on Donnacha Ryan which led to the offender being banned from the rest of the tournament?

What if Ireland had held on at Twickenham in 2014 instead of losing one of the most thrilling matches of recent years to a second-half try? The title was still theirs but another Slam had gone.

What if it hadn’t been for the most un-Joe Schmidt-like of Irish performances at Cardiff in 2015? As with the year before, the title still came festooned in green ribbons. but without the glitz and glamour of the Slam.

And what if last year they hadn’t given Scotland a 21-point start at Murrayfield before wiping it out on the back of a dominant scrum, only to lose the game all over again via two late penalties? From such an extravagant beginning, they finished by doing what nobody else has done before or since, outpoint England under Eddie Jones.

Had none of those questions been left dangling over recurring quirks of indiscipline, mis-judgments or plain bad luck, history would have passed a very different, infinitely more bountiful judgment on 21st century Irish rugby.

Instead of one Grand Slam and two titles in nine years, it could have been as many as three Grand Slams and three titles in 11.

Of the ones that got away, identifying the time and place of the most glaring example does not require any forensic work from the Hercule Poirot detective agency.

Ireland and France were far enough ahead of the rest that their meeting, even as early as the second round, was always going to be the Grand Slam eliminator.

That it also happened to be the first rugby international at Croke Park during the reconstruction of Lansdowne Road ensured the occasion would be an unforgettable one.

Raphael Ibanez had done his own homework into the significance of the venue, ‘to find out what Croke Park means to the Irish people.’

The captain of France, whose own father had crossed the Pyrenees after the Spanish Civil War, gave the rest of the French players a brief history lesson at a special team meeting. “There is not a better place than Croke Park,’’ he told them. “To define the link between history and sport.”

Unfortunately for the hosts, Ibanez put the emotions swimming around in his own head to devastating use by ensuring that France surged to the first try in the GAA cathedral and that he would be personally responsible for dotting it down.

Such sacrilege was nothing compared to what happened at the end straight after Ronan O’Gara’s last penalty had put Ireland almost home and dry at 17-13.

“Then,” as the man himself described it, “We blew it. We thought we had it won. I thought we had it won.

“Some of the lads switched off. Suicidal.”

Instead of securing the restart and throttling what was left on the clock like the Munster boa constrictor, Ireland’s sloppiness gave France one last shot at redemption. Vincent Clerc made sure they took it with a try that ultimately cost Ireland more than the match.

They lost the title to boot, by the infuriatingly small matter of a points-difference of four, thanks in no small way to France kicking-off last against Scotland on that final

weekend, knowing exactly how much they had to win by to overtake the Irish romp in Rome earlier that day.

Every team can look back and beat itself up over the most trite question of all, asked since man learned to speak: What if?

