The Scarlets are in Dublin tomorrow for a PRO14 meeting with Leinster. It’s not the real Scarlets, of course.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
The smallest of margins can make the biggest difference
Breaking Stories
PaperTalk Extra League of Ireland Preview podcast: Cork City's siege mentality, Waterford contenders and Liam Miller's legacy
Roger Federer close to record-breaking return to world number one spot
All-Ireland-winning S&C coach with Galway and Tipp set to join Munster
Tiger Woods six shots off lead after first round of Genesis Open, Rory McIlroy further behind
Lifestyle
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job