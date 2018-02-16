Home»Sport»Soccer

RONAN O'GARA: Six Nations moves into cup rugby territory now

Friday, February 16, 2018

The Scarlets are in Dublin tomorrow for a PRO14 meeting with Leinster. It’s not the real Scarlets, of course. 

Keith Earls and Fergus McFadden at Ireland Rugby Squad Open Training Session, Buccaneers RFC, Galway. Pic: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Six NationalPro14
Comment on this story here

More in this Section

The smallest of margins can make the biggest difference


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

PaperTalk Extra League of Ireland Preview podcast: Cork City's siege mentality, Waterford contenders and Liam Miller's legacy

Roger Federer close to record-breaking return to world number one spot

All-Ireland-winning S&C coach with Galway and Tipp set to join Munster

Tiger Woods six shots off lead after first round of Genesis Open, Rory McIlroy further behind

Lifestyle

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 14, 2018

    • 8
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 35
    • 40
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »