Six Corofin stars on team of the year

Adding to the growing feelgood factor around Galway football, All-Ireland champions Corofin dominate the inaugural team of the club football championship.

The Connacht winners have six players on a team selected by GAA media — Liam Silke, Kieran Fitzgerald, Dylan Wall, Michael Farragher, Ian Burke and Martin Farragher.

And in a further acknowledgement of the strength of Kevin O’Brien’s side, Burke, Farragher and Silke are the three nominees for the Footballer of the Year award.

Ulster kingpins Slaughtneil have four players on the team, Antóin McMullan, Karl McKaigue, Chrissy McKaigue and Chris Bradley.

While Munster champions and beaten All-Ireland finalists Nemo Rangers have two players honoured, midfielder Alan O’Connor and free-scoring forward Luke Connolly.

Leinster winners Moorefield also have two winners, half-back James Murray and sharpshooter Eanna O’Connor.

Donegal and Kilcar star Patrick McBrearty is the other player honoured.

GAA president John Horan commented: “It’s a great honour for all of those players who have been selected — especially with this being the inaugural year of these awards — and I congratulate them all.

“Every year the club campaign is responsible for some of the high points in the GAA season and it is fitting that we salute the star performers.”

Club football team of the championship

Antóin McMullan (Slaughtneil)

Liam Silke (Corofin)

Kieran Fitzgerald (Corofin)

Karl McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

James Murray (Moorefield) Chrissy McKaigue (Slaughtneil)

Dylan Wall (Corofin)

Alan O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

Michael Farragher (Corofin)

Eanna O’Connor (Moorefield)

Christopher Bradley (Slaughtneil)

Ian Burke (Corofin)

Patrick McBrearty (Kilcar)

Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

Martin Farragher (Corofin)