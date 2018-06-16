Shane Enright ruled out of Munster final

Kerry defender Shane Enright has been ruled out of next weekend’s Munster SFC final.

An ankle injury sidelined the 30-year-old on the afternoon of Kerry’s semi-final win over Clare earlier this month, with Kerry manager Éamonn Fitzmaurice yesterday confirming that Enright would not be back in time for next Saturday’s visit to Cork.

Enright started their opening five league games but has not featured since — his last appearance in the Kerry shirt being the 2-17 to 0-11 defeat to Dublin on March 11.

Mikey Geaney, who came off the bench and kicked a point against Clare, is also in danger of missing the provincial decider having picked up a minor knock.

Short-term injuries kept Donnchadh Walsh and Daithi Casey out of Kerry’s championship opener. Both are available on this occasion.

Fitzmaurice handed championship debuts to seven players last time out — goalkeeper Shane Murphy, defenders Jason Foley, Ronan Shanahan and Gavin White, and forwards Micheál Burns, Seán O’Shea and David Clifford — and while the newcomers acquitted themselves well, the Kerry manager said each is keenly aware they have to back this up on the training field to ensure they get a second run out against Cork.

“There is good depth there,” Fitzmaurice remarked. “There is going to be serious competition for places, be it the starting 15, lads coming in as subs or making the 26. That makes our job tougher, but it is a great position to be in.”

The Kerry manager continued: “The debutants know with the competition in the group that no one is guaranteed a starting position. Just because they played well and did well [against Clare], they realise they have to build on that. I didn’t have to go after them or tell them that. They are mature enough to know that.

“There is a massive positive energy to be got from having your debut under your belt, having done well and looking to go again the next day.”