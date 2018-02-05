Sexton drops into annals of rugby history

Like Jonah Lomu’s freakish demolition of England in the 1995 World Cup semi-final or Barry John’s bewitching of the All Blacks during the Lions victory of 1971, it will be talked about for as long as the game is played.
The goal may have come down on French heads like a guillotine but its exact landing place in history will take some working out. There is a strong case to be made for Sexton’s long-distance missile soaring above all the other works of art floating about in the stratosphere.
There is usually more to a drop goal than the act of putting boot to ball.
The Executioner cannot go about his business without someone building the scaffold and never can one team have put as much into providing it as Ireland did during the whitest of white-knuckle time on Saturday evening.
Even then the degree of difficulty confronting Sexton from so far back inside the 10-metre line made it eminently missable, all the more so in the conditions.
That added to the wondrous nature of the goal but the discipline, industrial power, and patience ofthe pack to slog through 41 phases was no less wondrous.
Other drops remain indelible in the memory for their historic significance: Jonny Wilkinson’s wobbler off his weaker foot to win England’s World Cup in Sydney six years earlier, Joel Stransky’s steepler in the other extra-time World Cup final with which the Springboks marked Nelson Mandela’s presence.
A goal that becomes part of a nation’s sporting culture as those two have ought not to influence the detached forensic examination of the shot itself and how the team at large made it possible.
Ronan O’Gara will forever be remembered for his beauty from the Welsh 22 in 2009 because it secured a Grand Slam but those who witnessed his winner for Munster against Northampton in Limerick two years later will recall that as the greater drop, rightly so.
Like Ireland when push came to shove on Saturday night, Munster manoeuvred their way towards 40 phases, stopping, from memory, at 39. Like his successor in Paris, O’Gara took aim from between the 10-metre line and halfway. And Nigel Owens made sure it was all legal and above board, just as he did at the Stade de France.
O’Gara’s winner arrived four minutes into red-clock time, Sexton’s towards the end ofthe third. In terms of preparation and execution they were identical, except that one was in the Test arena, the other wasn’t.
There have been longer goals, at least one from Sexton himself. Jannie de Beer dropped five in not much more than half an hour against England during the 1999 World Cup but it’s one thing dropping them in the Paris sunshine against pliable opposition, something else entirely in the rain with time up and the match all but lost.
In a Six Nations context, it deserves to go straight in at No. 1 which really is saying something given the formidable competition.
In World Cup terms, one springs to mind even if it took the Wallabies about 40 phases fewer for Stephen Larkham’s extra-time hoof from some 45 metres to finish the Springboks off at Twickenham in the 1999 semi-final.
The kneejerk reaction of acclaiming yesterday’s winner as the greatest is to insult history and forget that there’s nothing new under the sun.
The unlikeliest drop to clinch a Lions’ series wasn’t Jeremy Guscott’s in Durban in 1997 but JPR Williams’ in Auckland in 1971.
“At the end of a long tour some of the guys felt a bit homesick,” he said. “On the bus going to the match I tried to make them all laugh. I said I would drop a goal.”
He’d never dropped onebefore for Wales or the Lions and he has never dropped one since. Sometimes even theunforgettable tends to beforgotten.