Sergio Aguero recovering from knee surgery

Sergio Aguero has undergone minor knee surgery, the Manchester City striker has announced.

Aguero has been troubled by a problem in his left knee for the past five weeks.

Last Friday City boss Pep Guardiola admitted he was unsure when the 29-year-old, who has scored 30 goals this season and 199 for the club in total, would be fit again.

Aguero has had keyhole surgery to resolve the issue.

The Argentina international tweeted: “Recovering from an arthroscopy on my knee. Fully motivated to get back soon to the field.”

No timescale for his recovery has been given but, with City already crowned Premier League champions, the World Cup will be his main target.

Aguero has not started a game since City’s victory over Chelsea on March 4, although he was an unused substitute against Basel on March 7.

Following his lay-off he returned to action as a late substitute in the derby defeat to Manchester United on April 7, when he was hurt in a controversial challenge from Ashley Young that went unpunished.

After that he was unable to train fully in the build-up to the second leg of City’s Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool on April 10. He was only able to appear as a second-half substitute.

With the issue still bothering him he was ruled out of Saturday’s 3-1 win at Tottenham, with Guardiola casting doubt over whether the player would play again this season.

Guardiola said: “I don’t know (when he will be fit). We cannot forget he was two months injured.

“He made a huge effort, because after the action from Ashley Young against United, with problems in the knee, he could not train. Afterwards he could not run.

“I don’t know if he will be ready for Swansea (on April 22). Hopefully (he will be back) for the last games, if we need him, and especially for the World Cup.”

Meanwhile, City’s Bernardo Silva feels the best way to celebrate winning the title would be by claiming more victories and finishing the season with a flourish.

City have five games left, starting with Sunday’s home clash with Swansea, and could still break Premier League records for most wins, most points, and most goals in a season. All those records are held by Chelsea — 30, 95, and 103, respectively. City’s tallies so far are 28, 87, and 93.

Silva said: “We need to win the five games. We and our fans deserve to celebrate properly and the only way to do that is to keep winning games and score a lot of goals.

“We’ve always said that the most important thing is to win it, it didn’t matter how.

“But, of course, if you can win it and break a few records to add to the win it will make it even more special.”

Elsewhere, City have been cleared of wrongdoing over the signing of teenager Benjamin Garre from Argentinian club Velez Sarsfield, the Court of Arbitration for Sport has announced.

Velez claiming City broke transfer rules when he was signed after his 16th birthday.

Fifa forbids international transfers for U18s but it is permitted by law within the EU. City argued that Garre, because he has an Italian passport, was entitled to move.