Sergio Aguero escapes FA sanction after clash with Wigan fan

Manchester City’s Sergio Aguero will face no disciplinary action from the Football Association (FA) following his clash with a Wigan fan after Monday’s FA Cup tie.

The FA has charged both Wigan and City for failing to control their players after Fabian Delph was sent off in the first half of Latics’ 1-0 fifth-round victory.

However, it is understood Aguero has avoided FA punishment for an incident that occurred on the pitch after the final whistle, with television footage appearing to show the City striker raising his arm to push away a fan who had confronted him.

It is understood Aguero is considering the possibility of legal action having reported the individual shouted “suck my dick” at him and spat in his ear.

It is believed the FA has reminded Aguero of his responsibilities, but it is also mindful of the scenario City’s all-time leading scorer found himself in after thousands of Latics supporters ran onto the pitch.

Went to the city match absolute disgrace behaviour from the fan on aguero yet all the tv are showing is aguero going for him.

The governing body is also thought to be taking no disciplinary action against players and staff from either side for the half-time row involving City boss Pep Guardiola and his Wigan counterpart Paul Cook.

The two managers exchanged heated words on the touchline following Delph’s dismissal for his tackle on Max Power. The confrontation continued in the tunnel, where TV cameras showed Guardiola having to be restrained by colleagues.

However, it is understood the FA is satisfied that no misconduct took place during the interval.

Wigan say they will carry out a full investigation into the crowd disturbances which marred the club’s dramatic FA Cup victory at the DW Stadium. A number of fans continued their celebrations after heading towards the end where the visiting fans were sitting, sparking further disorder.

Advertising hoardings were ripped out and thrown onto the field, along with other objects, while missiles were also thrown from the field into the stand. There were also clashes between fans and police and stewards.

Wigan chief executive Jonathan Jackson said in a statement: “Whilst we appreciate that the vast majority of supporters who ran on to the pitch did so spontaneously to celebrate a famous victory, we were disappointed with the action of a minority of supporters who acted in an inappropriate manner.

“Player and staff safety is of paramount importance and we will conduct a full investigation.”

City defender John Stones admits he never saw their quadruple-shattering defeat at Wigan coming.

Asked if he agreed City were always destined to lose a key game at some point, defender Stones said: “No. I think we’ve had that mindset that we can win every game and that’s probably why we have gone on such a good winning streak and not lost.

“I think it hurts even more that we’ve lost, because we’re not used to doing it. We have only lost twice before this, this season. It hurts. The feeling of losing is never nice for anyone, but I think we take it to heart a bit more.”

It was the third time in six years Wigan had dumped City out of the FA Cup, including, most famously, the 2013 final at Wembley.

Stones was at a loss to explain how it happened, but wanted to turn his attention to Sunday’s Carabao clash with Arsenal at Wembley.

The 23-year-old said: “We felt we should have got something out of the game; at least taken the game back to the Etihad.

“It’s been cut short now, the run in all four competitions, which we wanted to be in, right until the end, fighting for everything. The overall feeling is massively disappointed.

“It is a difficult one to take. They hardly had any chances on goal, but we have got to look at the game and make sure we take everything from it, good and bad.

“I think that is how we move forward and bounce back quickly, because we’ve got the chance to win some silverware at the weekend.”