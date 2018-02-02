Seán Powter targeted for Rebel return in May

Cork senior football coach Ronan McCarthy is hopeful that Seán Powter will be back in full training by May, but he insists that the talented youngster will be given as much time as is required to recover from a torn hamstring.

While initial reports had suggested Powter would be out of action for five or six weeks after being forced off in Saturday’s Allianz FL Division 2 loss to Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, it was confirmed yesterday the Douglas clubman will play no more part in Cork’s league campaign.

Powter, nominated for the Young Player of The Award last year, had impressed in the first period of the 3-16 to 1-16 defeat, scoring a point and winning a penalty shortly before half-time.

However, Cork will travel to Páirc Esler in Newry this Sunday without him, as McCarthy revealed that the injury is more serious than first thought.

“Seán will miss the rest of the league,” he said. “We’d be hopeful, but we couldn’t guarantee, that he’d be back in training by May.

“In terms of severity, it’s right up there and there are no shortcuts that can be taken. The player’s welfare is the most important thing and rushing somebody back would be a false economy, because you increase the likelihood of it happening again.

“We’ll just have to play the waiting game, give it the time that’s required and hope that Seán is back at some stage in the summer.”

After their win over Louth last weekend, Cork’s next opponents Down jointly hold the leadership of Division 2 with Tipperary, the only two counties to win in a round which featured two draws.

It means that another loss would deal a serious blow to Cork’s promotion hopes, even at this early stage in the league, but there is at least a consolation in that McCarthy and his management team have no injury worries, bar Powter and another long-term hamstring absentee, Brian Hurley.

Midfielder Aidan Walsh is unavailable, as the game clashes with Kanturk’s All-Ireland Club IHC final, while the Nemo Rangers contingent are also out, but Donncha O’Connor is back training and should feature soon.

“We had 15 players playing Sigerson Cup this week, but they’ve all come through,” McCarthy said. “Donncha O’Connor is back in full training this week too, so he should be ready soon, as well.”