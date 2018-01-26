Seamus Coleman: I always knew I would come back

Republic of Ireland international Seamus Coleman has opened up on his leg-break horror and insisted that it was never going to end his career.

Coleman was back in action this week for Everton’s U23 side against Portsmouth for the first time since he suffered the devastating setback playing for Ireland against Wales in March.

He said: “Obviously I need to get back playing week in, week out to show I am back.

“It is a very traumatic injury to look at, but nowadays the recovery is quite straightforward.

“It is a good topic for newspapers to say, ‘will he ever play again?’ none of that nonsense. It would have to be extremely bad for that.

“Thankfully things are okay in that regard.

“The photographs and the videos weren’t great, but there were never any doubts.

“Nowadays you look at the lads who have picked up these injuries and they are all playing week in, week out in the Premier League.

“The treatment you get — we are very lucky and thankful to everyone along the way. I have had unbelievable support from everyone — everyone in Ireland, everyone at Everton, my family, every little fan who has sent a letter or card — they didn’t go unnoticed.

“All that gets you through it and back out on the pitch, but, no, there was never any doubt whatsoever.

“It was obviously tough. No one wants to be injured for that long and it is not nice the first couple of days, the first couple of weeks, but you just have to get your head around it.

“There are people in worse situations than me — I had my family around me, my little girl and my wife and my mum, dad, brothers, my wife’s family and I got to spend some time at home. Not everything was bad.

“As a footballer you want to play games, but I also appreciate how lucky I am. There are people in worse situations, I just cracked on, got my head down and in a weird way I enjoyed the journey and enjoyed the challenge. I am back now.”

Coleman hopes his recovery will boost club and country team-mate, James McCarthy, who suffered his own horror break against West Brom last weekend.

Coleman added: “There wasn’t anything that came flooding back to me, or flashbacks, I was just devastated for my best friend in football. It is a big shock for him and a big shock for his family. It is probably going to give me the motivation to be as good as I can possibly be to show James that there is a way back from it.

“Every day I go out, every week I go out, I am going to play the best I can so that he sees there is a way back. That is my motivation now. I have seen him and he will be back there is no doubt about that. I will be there for him, if I can play as best as I can then he can see me on a Saturday on Match of the Day setting up goals, scoring goals, that is the perfect motivation for him.”