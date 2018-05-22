Scrappy affair as Derry dispatch Bray

A solid finish from the penalty spot and a classy curling effort in the second half emerged as the only memorable incidents in what proved a scrappy game at the Brandywell.

Derry City...2

Bray Wanderers...0

Aaron McEneff was credited with both Derry City strikes, but it will be a match best forgotten with both Derry and Bray struggling in the vital areas.

The home side may have dominated the ball throughout the opening period but despite that possession, it took 37 minutes to finally break down Bray’s resolve and that goal arrived from the penalty spot.

Jamie McDonagh worked his way into the danger area from the right flank only to be upended by Cory Galvin and a well-placed referee immediately pointed to the spot.

Up stepped McEneff who lashed the ball high into the net from 12 yards, Bray keeper Evan Moran having no chance.

Before the goal, McDonagh, Rory Patterson, and McEneff all failed to hit the target when well placed, but Bray also had their chances.

In fact, in the 22nd minute a mix-up between Gavin Peers and keeper Ger Doherty let Daniel Kelly in, but as he tried to find the net from an acute angle, the ball cannoned off the upright.

After the break Bray really should have been level but Kelly spurned two glorious chances within the space of four minutes.

In the 50th minute, Kelly raced clear but failed to get his shot away when hassled by two Derry defenders.

And in the 54th minute, the striker did well to weave his way into the box but his shot was blocked and spilled by Doherty before the danger was cleared.

Bray created another glorious chance to snatch an equalise in the 77th minute but Galvin forced Doherty into a fine save to spare Derry’s blushes.

However, the home lot ended the game as a contest five minutes from the end with McEneff curled the ball home having played a one-two with Patterson.

DERRY CITY:

Doherty: McDonagh, Peers, Toal, Doyle; Ronan Hale (Delap, 70), McDermott (Farren, 88), R. Curtis; A. McEneff; R. Patterson.

BRAY WANDERERS:

Moran; Hayes, Gibbons (Rogers, 90), Heaney, Lynch; O’Connor, McKenna; Kelly, McCabe, Galvin; Coughlan (Pender, 81).

Referee:

T. Connolly (Dublin)