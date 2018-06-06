In a season that keeps on giving for Irish rugby, a series win against a major southern hemisphere superpower for the first time since 1979 would offer the perfect ending.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox
More in this Section
Anyone up to the challenge of lassooing Leinster?
Breaking Stories
Joey Carbery nicknamed 'ROG' by future Munster teammates Down Under
Brazil great Rivaldo expects Fred to excel at Manchester United
Nadal’s path to 11th French Open title made clearer by Djokovic exit
Football rumours from the media
Lifestyle
New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon
The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away
Hopefully she had an idea...
Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'
More From The Irish Examiner
for your new job