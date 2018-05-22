Ryan to end media blackout after Sunday snub

In response to a wave of criticism from a host of former Tipperary stars, Premier boss Michael Ryan is set to appear on local radio this morning for an interview, less than 48 hours after refusing to speak to journalists following the Munster SHC defeat to Limerick.

Three recent All-Ireland-winning Tipperary hurlers yesterday said Ryan should have spoken to the media after Sunday’s defeat.

Paddy Stapleton, James Woodlock, and Eoin Kelly all said the manager didn’t help himself by not addressing the disappointing loss.

Speaking on Tipp FM’s Extra Time last night, Stapleton and Woodlock argued that Ryan should have talked to present a united front ahead of facing Cork in Thurles this Sunday.

Stapleton said: “Even if it was preordained, I think after the performance it might have been a good idea to say ‘hold on, we need to reflect on this’, go out, and give a little word to the media, show that we’ve a united front and don’t give any cause for comments and whispers to be going around the place because that’s probably what’s going to happen now.

This is something that can be brought up and you can twist this any way you want even though I’d say it’s more a reflection of how the team are getting on with each other and the management. But it is something that people will be talking about and passing rumour about.

Woodlock appreciated Ryan would have wanted to take time for himself but maintained he should have fronted up.

He said: “The last thing Michael and the management want to do is draw media attention onto them. We had the Cathal Barrett saga last year, we probably don’t need a repeat of that now dragging into a game where we really now only have six days to try and turn the tables and get a win.”

Woodlock added: “If this was the intention, why not come out last Monday or Tuesday or on the media night and say, ‘I’m open to the media, this is your night, whatever you want to ask get it out of the way but then we have four real long weeks and I want my time with them’?

“I don’t think anyone would have had a problem but it’s the abruptness of it. If we had won, would Michael have talked? I presume he would have.”

It appears Ryan has reflected on his stance with Tipp FM last night tweeting that the Premier manager will appear on Tipp Today this morning at 9am.

Speaking before the U-turn emerged, Kelly said he hoped Ryan would speak after the Cork match regardless of the result.

“Michael Ryan should have spoken to the media after yesterday’s game and not doing so added fuel to the fire of the defeat,” said the Paddy Power News contributor. “I’d love to know when he made the decision not to talk to the media until after the first four rounds of Championship finishes. I’d say he was probably fuming.

“I’d be hoping that he will say something next weekend, win, lose or draw.”

On the defeat, Woodlock said: “If you look at the Cork and Clare game, there was no comparison in the intensity that was shown by the players, the non-stop running off the shoulder, the hooking, the blocking. Young (Shane) Kingston running 60-70 yards back, got a hook, the ball went up the field and over the bar. That’s a killer for anyone and we’re not doing that. It just feels like the players aren’t hurling as much for their manager.”

Stapleton described the defeat as “a six-point drubbing” and said Tipperary’s attempts to send the ball in long were “unnatural” to the players.