Ruthless Rovers show no mercy to stunned Seagulls

Shamrock Rovers 6 Bray Wanderers 0: Goals on their full debuts for new signings Dan Carr and Sean Kavanagh, and a brace from Brandon Miele, helped get Shamrock Rovers’ season up and running with a first win of the campaign.

With skipper Ronan Finn still out injured and Greg Bolger failing a fitness test, Trevor Clarke returned from suspension at left-back while Sam Bone made a first appearance of the season anchoring midfield.

Further up the pitch there were influential first starts for Kavanagh on the left flank and striker Carr.

Bray were on the back foot early on, surviving probings by Clarke and Carr which failed to trouble Seagulls keeper Aaron Dillon.

A clever move involving Miele and Carr set up Graham Burke who curled a left-footed shot wide of the far post as Rovers remained well on top.

A piece of brilliance by Burke finally broke the visitors’ resolve on 27 minutes.

Central defender Ally Gilchrist’s long ball was set up by Kavanagh for Burke who scored with a sublime first time left-footed shot from 25 yards that went in off Dillon’s crossbar.

Bray threatened minutes before the break, and Cory Galvin outfoxed Ethan Boyle and his low drive was saved by Rovers keeper Kevin Horgan.

Two minutes into the second half Rovers doubled their lead. Burke and Kavanagh linked up to find Miele to tap home from just yards out.

Rovers extended their lead when Carr’s tenacity resulted in him getting in a cross for captain David McAllister to head low to the net.

Carr then got his reward for a trojan night’s work with his first goal for the club two minutes later.

Clarke threaded a ball through for the big striker who held off a defender before sliding the ball past Dillon.

Likewise Kavanagh capped his impressive full debut with a goal, cracking home a stunning free kick on 67 minutes.

Miele got his second goal of the night on 90 minutes after good work on the left from substitute Sean Boyd.

Shamrock Rovers:

Horgan; Boyle, Grace, Gilchrist, Clarke (Coustrain, 73); Bone, McAllister; Miele, Burke (A. Bolger, 64), Kavanagh; Carr (Boyd, 68).

Bray Wanderers:

Dillon; McKenna, Douglas, Heaney (Kenna, 80), Lynch; Noone, O’Conor (Sullivan, 63); Coughlan, McCabe, Galvin (Pender, 60); Greene.

Referee:

Rob Hennessy (Clare).

Listen to the PaperTalk podcast: Cork's Páirc embarrassment, GAA shun gambling, Galway the new Donegal

Subscribe to PaperTalk on iTunes or Soundcloud: here