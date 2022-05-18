Wayne Barnes will referee Leinster v La Rochelle

England's Wayne Barnes has been selected to referee Leinster's Heineken Champions Cup decider against Ronan O'Gara's La Rochelle in Marseille on May 28.

It will be Barnes' third Heineken Champions Cup final, having previously taken charge of the 2010 decider between Biarritz and Toulouse and the 2018 decider between Leinster and Racing 92. It will be the vastly experienced Barnes' 90th European game.