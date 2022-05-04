Van Graan banking on Munster's 16th man making the difference

Johann van Graan says Munster are “banking on” their supporters making a real difference as they face the massive challenge of a European quarter-final with defending champions Toulouse in Dublin on Saturday.

Ticket sales for the Aviva Stadium game have now gone through the 31,000 barrier, making light of the fact Thomond Park will be unavailable this weekend due to Ed Sheeran’s concerts there this week. Yet having been beaten 40-33 by Toulouse at a closed stadium in Limerick last season when they were drawn in the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16, Munster’s head coach is backing his players to be better equipped for the task ahead and the fans to tip the balance this time around.

“One other big difference this year is we have our 16th man, we have the red army travelling to Dublin,” van Graan said yesterday. “It's already the second highest attendance for a Munster quarter-final in our history. We are banking on our 16th man to make a massive difference on Saturday in Dublin.”

Hopes were raised yesterday that Ireland wing Andrew Conway will pass fit to face the French champions having returned to training this week following a knee injury sustained on Ireland duty at the Six Nations.

Conway’s availability will be determined later in the week, the province said, and with no fresh injuries from last Friday’s bonus-point URC victory over Cardiff in Cork, Munster will also have fellow wing Simon Zebo in the selection mix despite leaving Musgrave Park with his left knee packed in ice.

There was less favourable news about flanker John Hodnett, whose knee injury against Ulster 11 days ago kept him out of the Cardiff win. Munster said he has begun a period of rehabilitation following consultation with a specialist, though no timeline on the length of that period was given.

Hodnett joins a group of rehabbing players that also includes Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne (thigh), Gavin Coombes (ankle), and Dave Kilcoyne (neck) as well as Chris Cloete (head) Jack O’Sullivan (knee), James French (knee), and RG Snyman (knee).

Despite their absences van Graan said Munster are embracing the examination to be posed by Toulouse.

“It's a massive challenge for us. You play the reigning Champions Cup champions, the French Top 14 champions, they've got 10 guys in that Six Nations (Grand Slam-winning) team, (Antoine) Dupont has been the player of the Six Nations, and then if you look back in history Toulouse have won their last four games against Irish opposition in Ireland.

“That tells you the task ahead. That's something we're embracing and looking forward to. It's our 10th successive game, and we worked for this one, and we're really looking forward to it on Saturday afternoon.”

The South African added: “They've got a lot of power and weight and height in the forwards pack, with a proper set-piece. Nine and 10 are world class, and then their broken-field attack, you can never switch off.

“They're a championship side, so our focus has mostly been on ourselves. They have so many threats that you do your preparation, but we want to keep improving on our side. We feel we've been playing some good rugby the last number of weeks, so the focus will be on ourselves. It's a massive challenge ahead.”