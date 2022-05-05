Van Graan backs Munster's fitness ahead of Toulouse clash

For all the excitement Munster have been generating with the ball recently, last Friday’s concession of three tries to Cardiff will have given Johann van Graan plenty of focus points ahead of the Toulouse clash.

Less than a month on from a defensive masterclass in the two legs of the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 against Exeter Chiefs, Munster have since impressed in attack in the United Rugby Championship wins at Ulster and at home to Cardiff.

A thrilling team try finished by Keith Earls at Kingspan Stadium was the highlight of a first victory in Belfast since 2016. While the quality of possession, adventure of their ideas and execution behind five tries in Cork underlined both the potency of Munster’s offensive variety and the depth of attacking personnel options.

That can only be enhanced by the return to training of Andrew Conway following an extended absence due to injury since the final weeks of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

Yet Munster also lost their mantle as the URC’s stingiest defenders of their tryline last Friday night, the three tries Cardiff scored on the 4G surface taking the home side’s total conceded for the season to 30.

Only Leinster have put more tries past van Graan’s side in a game this season, their four scored at Thomond Park in early April stinging every bit as much as the quartet of five-pointers run in by champions-elect Toulouse in last season’s Round of 16 defeat at the same stadium.

The nature of Cardiff’s tries was also a point of concern given Toulouse’s strengths in the same areas as Munster were undone first, just two minutes in, by physicality and width. Then on 11 minutes off an attack launched off a lineout maul and finally on 55 minutes as scrum-half Lloyd Williams sniped down the side of a ruck to score under the posts. Remind you of anyone?

World player of the year Antoine Dupont will have been licking his lips. France’s Grand Slam-winning captain scored two of those four tries in Limerick 13 months ago and leads this year’s Champions Cup with 18 defenders beaten in three appearances.

Ever the man drinking from the glass half full, Munster’s head coach took the whole package of Friday’s performance as a positive ahead of this Saturday’s trip to Aviva Stadium.

“In our review we looked at the Cardiff game and said that was perfect preparation,” van Graan said. “One, from a ball in play time, the ball was in play for such a long time.

“Secondly from some of the questions that were asked of us defensively, the try that we conceded in the second-half from the middle where the ‘9’ sniped, that’s a great reminder and a focus point for us in terms of what’s coming and then the threats all around the park, specifically from broken field. Cardiff attacked us out wide and we’ll have to make sure that we are very good at that.

“The opposite side of that is we back our fitness. We conceded the first try, then went short off the kick-off and kept the ball until we scored. That gives us a lot of confidence. Yes, we believe Friday night was very good preparation for what’s coming on Saturday.”

Conway’s availability following a knee injury is set to be decided following today’s training but van Graan is, with good reason, happy with his back-three options.

“He’s had a phenomenal year,” he said of Conway, “that performance he gave against the All Blacks in the Aviva, some of the performances in the Six Nations.

“On the flip side of that Simon Zebo has been excellent for Munster on the left and Keith Earls in the last few weeks has been fantastic on the right.

“Then if you look at Shane Daly’s performance against Exeter, and the try that he scored, and Calvin Nash’s performance on the weekend against Cardiff and I think (full-back) Mike Haley is playing the best rugby of his career. So we are blessed with some very good back three players. That gives us options and that’s a great headache to have.”