Van der Flier and Monaghan scoop player of the year awards

Breakout Connacht star Cian Prendergast won the Rugby Players Ireland men's young player of the year, while Eve Higgins won the women's young player award.
Best of the best: Sam Monaghan (Accenture Women’s XV Players’ Player Of The Year) Josh van der Flier (Accenture Men’s XV’s Players Player Of The Year)

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 23:30
Shane Donovan

Josh van der Flier and Sam Monaghan were the big winners at the Rugby Players Ireland Awards this evening. 

Van der Flier was named the Accenture Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year by his fellow players, with Wasps player Monaghan receiving the women's award following several prominent performances this season.

Despite having two efforts in the mix for the MSL Mercedes-Benz Dealerships’ Men’s XVs Try of the Year, Mack Hansen lost out to Caelan Doris for his try against New Zealand.

Eve Higgins of Railway Union took home the WHOOP Women’s XVs Young Player of the Year, having also been nominated for the overall award.

Terry Kennedy, who scooped the AIB Corporate Banking Men's 7s Player of the Year for the second year in a row, was also honored on the night, while Cian Prendergast received the Nevin Spence Men's Young Player of the Year Award, in a year that marks the tenth anniversary of Nevin's passing.

Simon Keogh, CEO of Rugby Players Ireland, speaking on the awards, commented: “I am delighted to see Sam, Josh and all our winners receive the recognition of their peers following what has been a hugely successful season for Irish Rugby, both on and off the field. 

"Winning a Rugby Players Ireland Award is the highest honour an individual player can receive in Ireland. To be acknowledged by your teammates and opponents in this manner goes some way to justifying the sacrifices that are required to make it at the top-level of the game.”

Award nominees and winners (winners in bold)

ACCENTURE MEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022 

Caelan Doris Leinster Rugby 

Mack Hansen Connacht Rugby 

Hugo Keenan Leinster Rugby 

Josh van der Flier Leinster Rugby 

ACCENTURE WOMEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022 

Linda Djougang ASM Romagnat Rugby 

Eve Higgins Railway Union 

Sam Monaghan Wasps Women’s Rugby 

NEVIN SPENCE MEN’S XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022 

Michael Lowry Ulster Rugby 

Cian Prendergast Connacht Rugby 

Dan Sheehan Leinster Rugby 

WHOOP WOMEN’s XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022 

Eve Higgins Railway Union 

Neve Jones Gloucester Hartpury 

Aoibheann Reilly Blackrock College 

MSL MERCEDES-BENZ DEALERSHIPS‘ MEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2022 

Caelan Doris Ireland v New Zealand, Autumn Nations Cup 

Mack Hansen Connacht Rugby v Vodacom Bulls, United Rugby Championship 

Mack Hansen France v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations 

iZEST MARKETING WOMEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2022 

Eve Higgins France v Ireland, TikTok Women’s Six Nations 

Eve Higgins Ireland v Italy, TikTok Women’s Six Nations 

Lindsay Peat Ireland v USA, Autumn International 

AIB CORPORATE BANKING MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022 

Terry Kennedy 

Bryan Mollen

Andrew Smith 

TRITONLAKE WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022 

Eve Higgins 

Lucy Mulhall 

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

