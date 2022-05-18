Van der Flier and Monaghan scoop player of the year awards

Josh van der Flier and Sam Monaghan were the big winners at the Rugby Players Ireland Awards this evening.

Van der Flier was named the Accenture Men’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year by his fellow players, with Wasps player Monaghan receiving the women's award following several prominent performances this season.

Despite having two efforts in the mix for the MSL Mercedes-Benz Dealerships’ Men’s XVs Try of the Year, Mack Hansen lost out to Caelan Doris for his try against New Zealand.

Eve Higgins of Railway Union took home the WHOOP Women’s XVs Young Player of the Year, having also been nominated for the overall award.

Terry Kennedy, who scooped the AIB Corporate Banking Men's 7s Player of the Year for the second year in a row, was also honored on the night, while Cian Prendergast received the Nevin Spence Men's Young Player of the Year Award, in a year that marks the tenth anniversary of Nevin's passing.

Simon Keogh, CEO of Rugby Players Ireland, speaking on the awards, commented: “I am delighted to see Sam, Josh and all our winners receive the recognition of their peers following what has been a hugely successful season for Irish Rugby, both on and off the field.

"Winning a Rugby Players Ireland Award is the highest honour an individual player can receive in Ireland. To be acknowledged by your teammates and opponents in this manner goes some way to justifying the sacrifices that are required to make it at the top-level of the game.”

Award nominees and winners (winners in bold)

ACCENTURE MEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Caelan Doris Leinster Rugby

Mack Hansen Connacht Rugby

Hugo Keenan Leinster Rugby

Josh van der Flier Leinster Rugby

ACCENTURE WOMEN’S XVs PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Linda Djougang ASM Romagnat Rugby

Eve Higgins Railway Union

Sam Monaghan Wasps Women’s Rugby

NEVIN SPENCE MEN’S XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Michael Lowry Ulster Rugby

Cian Prendergast Connacht Rugby

Dan Sheehan Leinster Rugby

WHOOP WOMEN’s XVs YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Eve Higgins Railway Union

Neve Jones Gloucester Hartpury

Aoibheann Reilly Blackrock College

MSL MERCEDES-BENZ DEALERSHIPS‘ MEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2022

Caelan Doris Ireland v New Zealand, Autumn Nations Cup

Mack Hansen Connacht Rugby v Vodacom Bulls, United Rugby Championship

Mack Hansen France v Ireland, Guinness Six Nations

iZEST MARKETING WOMEN’S XVs TRY OF THE YEAR 2022

Eve Higgins France v Ireland, TikTok Women’s Six Nations

Eve Higgins Ireland v Italy, TikTok Women’s Six Nations

Lindsay Peat Ireland v USA, Autumn International

AIB CORPORATE BANKING MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Terry Kennedy

Bryan Mollen

Andrew Smith

TRITONLAKE WOMEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2022

Eve Higgins

Lucy Mulhall

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe