URC boss has the finish to the season he wanted

United Rugby Championship boss Martin Anayi finally has the competition he envisaged when South Africa’s heavyweight teams turned north and turned the PRO14 into a 16-team league. Yet the URC chief executive recognises there are still misgivings about the four former Super Rugby franchises becoming too strong for the European clubs that welcomed them into the fold.

This weekend’s penultimate round of regular-season competition could not be more delicately poised as the top nine jostle for eight play-off spots knowing each result could have a serious impact on the final standings, the knockout draw, and Champions Cup qualification.

When the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers joined the dozen teams from Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales in a revamped league last September, at least one of the former Super Rugby franchises was guaranteed to qualify for the 2022-23 Heineken Champions Cup.

The existing URC format has a 16-team league table as its focal point but the four regional pools of four, Shields, are what determine European qualification. The highest-ranked team in each Shield – Irish, Scottish/Italian, Welsh and South African - earns a Champions Cup place for the following season with the remaining four URC berths going to the next four highest-placed overall league teams not already qualified.

If places were to be determined today, Leinster, Glasgow, Scarlets and the Stormers would qualify as Shield winners with Munster, the Sharks, Ulster and Edinburgh landing the four remaining places. Yet such has been the strength of the South African franchises in the second half of the season since travel restrictions enabled them to play their home games that some observers fear a greater presence in the Champions Cup next season at the expense of the Europeans.

“We knew we might get the discrepancies which is why we have a two-year review,” Anayi said yesterday of a process that will take place at the end of next season. “If it happens twice, it is highly likely, though it needs to be unanimous, it will revert to straight eight regardless of where you are from.

“It was done in conjunction with EPCR, with South African teams coming in, how do you make the Champions Cup as broad as possible geographically, so it was felt this was the way to give us a broader stretch. I do want to see the Scots and Welsh in the Champions Cup. Have we got it right? That is why review is there.”

There is plenty of road left to travel in this season’s URC with all four home quarter-final seedings still up for grabs with two rounds to go and only four points separating the Stormers, nine points behind leaders Leinster in second, and the Bulls in eighth.

It is a healthy position for a league to be in, particularly given the teething problems of a competition whose debut campaign was so disrupted by the omicron wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Stormers, Bulls, Sharks and Lions began their URC lives on the road in Europe due to travel restrictions and their efforts to host Northern Hemisphere teams before Christmas rapidly unravelled when the Omicron variant was identified and two weekends of matches were postponed as Munster, Cardiff, Scarlets and Zebre scrambled to return home with varying degrees of success.

Anayi was also caught up in the quarantine requirements that afflicted those four teams and denied the South Africans a home game against Northern Hemisphere opposition until March. And he yesterday admitted that situation and the pandemic in general had impacted negatively on both the competition and its finances.

“It was damaging being out there knowing how hurt they were,” Anayi said of the South Africans. “It was the first time we were going to see them at home and we had to wait until March for that to come to fruition.

“The URC really kicked off in March because we saw them with their Boks playing URC teams in their great back yards. It’s a shame it didn’t happen in November but we bounced back and we have learned to be resilient.

“We took a huge hit cost-wise but we will still be more profitable than last year and that goes back to the clubs despite that experience.

“I’m really pleased that the teams down there – I got caught coming back – went back and it was very cathartic, we had a great time and whilst not forgotten it was put behind us and we moved on.

“I’m really looking forward to a non-Covid season but we just roll with punches and try to be as a resilient as possible.”

A knock-on effect of the Covid-enforced postponements that wiped out many fixtures, north and south of the Equator, over the winter months, was the URC having to reschedule games during the Six Nations windows. Something the league had vowed to avoid as it meant European teams travelling south without their international players, just as the South Africans had started the season during the tail end of the 2021 Rugby Championship.

Anayi pledged a return to the original plan next season.

“This season has been another Covid year. South Africans will have two weeks in Europe and two at home at the start of next season so we will see a better spread of games. We won’t be playing across international games because this season we had to re-schedule 25 games in the international window. So next season the format will be as it should be.”