Ulster name side for crucial visit of Cell C Sharks to Kingspan 

Dan McFarland has selected his final match-day squad of the regular URC season to face Cell C Sharks at Kingspan Stadium on Friday (7.35pm kick-off).
Ulster name side for crucial visit of Cell C Sharks to Kingspan 

Ulster’s John Cooney with Craig Casey of Munster

Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 12:40
Orla Bannon

John Cooney is back in the Ulster team for tomorrow’s crucial United Rugby Championship clash against the Sharks.

Cooney’s experience sees him get the nod at scrum half, and will leave him one cap away from 100 appearances for the Connacht.

Nathan Doak, who scored 11 points in the narrow win over Edinburgh last time, returns to the bench.

Ulster could finish as high as second and as low as seventh in the table depending on how the final round of fixtures pan out.

They need a home win in Belfast to guarantee a home quarter-final and have made two further changes to the pack.

Tom O’Toole is in at tighthead with Alan O’Connor coming into the second row to partner Iain Henderson. Gareth Milasinovich and Kieran Treadwell drop to the bench (KO 7.35pm).

ULSTER: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy, B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole, A O’Connor, I Henderson, M Rea, N Timoney, D Vermeulen.

Replacements: J Andrew, E O’Sullivan, G Milasinovich, K Treadwell, M Rea, N Doak, S Moore, R Lyttle.

Cell C Sharks: A Fassi, W Kok, L Am, M Louw, M Mapimpi, C Bosch, J Hendrikse, O Nche, B Mbonambi, Tdu Toit, R van Heerden, R Hugo, S Kolisi, H Venter, P Buthelezi 

Replacements: K van Vuuren, N Mchunu, K Mchunu, HAndrews, J Labuschagne, S Notshe, GWilliams, B Chamberlain

More in this section

How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster How a Cork company are helping La Rochelle's bid to defeat Leinster
Johnny Sexton celebrates Josh van der Flier’s try 14/5/2022 Leinster’s savage beauty could make them Europe’s greatest champions
Tawera Kerr-Barlow tackles Finn Russell 15/5/2022 Ronan O'Gara turning to Cork for help with Kerr-Barlow injury
<p>Jack Daly faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering an ACL injury. ©INPHO/Ben Brady</p>

Jack Daly suffered ACL injury in Munster's loss to Leinster

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up